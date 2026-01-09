Dolphins Friday Mailbag: Harbaugh, McDaniel, Roster Keepers, and More

From Michael Schwartz:

I get that Harbaugh is a great coach. But if he had 18 years to build a team in his image, and it’s not succeeding, why would it succeed when implemented on another team?

Hey Michael, well, we have to define “it’s not succeeding.” I mean, the Ravens were in the AFC Championship Game two seasons ago, in the playoffs last year and a missed field goal from winning the AFC North this year. And he most definitely built a team in his image in Baltimore.

From Football Nood:

Does McD's departure reopen the question of whether to keep Tua?

Yeah, I kind of think that maybe it’s not quite as much of a slam dunk that the Dolphins will move on from him with Mike McDaniel gone, though it may be that a fresh start still is best for all parties involved. It’s just so painful for Miami with that darn cap commitment.

From Mike:

Thanks for taking questions! New GM and coach changes needs a bit, but who should they be focused on KEEPING on the roster?

Hey Mike, we ran a story on the website recently identifying the five free agents the Dolphins needed to bring back, and my list would consist of Greg Dulcich, Rasul Douglas, Kader Kohou, Jack Jones and maybe Elijah Campbell.

From Ed Helinski:

Do you think that the Dolphins were getting vibes from interviews that no new GM in his right mind wanted to inherit Mike McDaniel as head coach? Or was it the availability of John Harbaugh that got McDaniel fired? Or is there more to this soap opera?

Hey Ed, the sense I get is that Harbaugh’s availability might have been a factor only in the sense that maybe Stephen Ross realized he needed an upgrade at head coach regardless of whether he was going to land Harbaugh. I’d also have to think the feedback on McDaniel from the GM candidates weren’t overwhelmingly positive.

From Kevin:

How are you holding up after your favorite coach was just fired? Ha ha

Hey Kevin, I liked Mike McDaniel because he’s a genuine, good guy, but I don’t know where this notion that he was my “favorite” comes from. Because my prediction was that Stephen Ross was going to bring him back? Clearly you missed the part of the All Dolphins Podcast and the Dolphins Collective where I also said that if it were up to me, there would be a coaching change. So please get your facts straight. But if you want to pin me to a “favorite” coach, then I’d say in recent years that would be Vic Fangio because I liked his blunt, no-b.s. approach and he also can coach something major.

From Sean Beachem:

Thanks for taking our questions as always Alain. If you were GM who are the players you would most likely release, trade, restructure and/or extend this offseason?

Hey Sean, the trade part is tough because it takes two teams to make a deal. Like, if it were feasible, Tua is the one player I’d most want to trade but it’s simply not going to be easy to get that done. Tyreek Hill will be restructured, though most likely released. I could see the Dolphins bringing back Bradley Chubb if he’s willing to do something with his contract because he’s not coming back at a $31 million cap number. De’Von Achane will be tricky because he’ll want a new contract and while the Dolphins can simply have him play on the final year of his rookie contract and then franchise-tag him, those things often don’t work out very well when you play hardball with a player. Aaron Brewer and Jordyn Brooks both have one year left on their contract and no guaranteed salary in 2026, so they’re two other players whose contract I would revisit and probably try to extend.

From Eric Heflin:

We should hire a strong offensive coordinator if we get John Harbaugh. Maybe Mike McDaniel?

Hey Eric, and why would McDaniel be willing to do that. He’s going to get his full salary for the next three years from Stephen Ross, plus he’s probably going to have a lot of offers as an offensive coordinator elsewhere, if not head coach. So this is not a realistic scenario.

From Beto:

With a full regimen change likely, what coaches would be most likely to be retained? DC Weaver squad not very good many games, not sure why he's got HC interviews but wish him luck. Do you see our QB situation and cap an issue at luring a good coach? Harbaugh would be awesome but if not him, who would be a good candidate? What's Chucky up to? I don't want Vance, he didn't look good as HC the last shot he had, Denver I think.

Hey Beto, if the Dolphins are going to go for a clean slate, then they probably should just go all the way and not bring back any of their assistant coaches, if we’re being honest. As for who I would like to see as new head coach, I could be talked into a lot of different candidates, starting with Matt LaFleur (if he becomes available), Mike McCarthy or Anthony Campanile. And, yes, the Dolphins can lure a good coach because the cap situation will be much better in 2027.

From Jayco:

If Ross hires Harbaugh, does this change the ugly perception of his reign as team owner?

Hmm, interesting question, but I think that’s a better question for the fans. On one hand, I think it would go a long way because he would have landed the big whale, but on the other I can see fans saying nothing will absolve him until the team competes for a Super Bowl.

From Charles Boyd:

Alain, thanks as always for taking questions! What chance do you think the Dolphins have of getting John Harbaugh?

Hey Charles, depending on which national report you believe, the chances of landing Harbaugh range from excellent to not good at all. I’m inclined to think he’s going to wind up going somewhere else, whether it’s the New York Giants or Atlanta. But I certainly wouldn’t dismiss the possibility.

