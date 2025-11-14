Setting the Stage for the Week 11 Dolphins-Commanders Matchup: Can Miami Make It Two in a Row?
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it two in a row in their historic matchup against the Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 11 Dolphins-Commandres matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-7) vs. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (3-7)
Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
Time: 9:30 AM EDT
Site: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium; Madrid, Spain
Weather.com Forecast: The temperature in Madrid between 9 and 1 p.m. ET on Sunday is expected to be 53-55 degrees. The forecast calls for partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies with a 7-12 percent chance of rain range and winds of 8-12 mph.
TV: NFL Network
Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
Dolphins — T Austin Jackson (toe) is doubtful; LB Bradley Chubb (foot), CB Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle) and WR Dee Eskridge (shoulder) are questionable.
Commanders — WR Treylon Burks (finger), QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow), S Will Harris (ankle), DE Drake Jackson (knee), LB Ale Kaho (concussion) and WR Terry McLaurin (quad) are out; LB Jordan Magee (knee) and TE Ben Sinnott (ankle) are questionable.
DOLPHINS-COMMANDERS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular season series history: Dolphins lead 9-5
Last five meetings:
December 3, 2023 at Washington — Dolphins 45, Commanders 15
October 13, 2019 at Miami — Redskins 17, Dolphins 16
September 13, 2015 at Washington — Dolphins 17, Redskins 10
November 13, 2011 at Miami — Dolphins 20, Redskins 9
September 9, 2007 at Washington — Redskins 16, Dolphins 13 (OT)
Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 38 (2023 at Washington; Dolphins 45, Commanders 15)
Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 22 (1990 at Washington; Redskins 42, Dolphins 20)
Highest-scoring matchup: 62 points (1990 at Washington; Redskins 42, Dolphins 20)
Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (1978 at Washington; Dolphins 16, Redskins 0)
Former Commanders players with the Dolphins: None
Former Commanders coaches with the Dolphins: Head coach Mike McDaniel was offensive assistant in Washington in 2011-12 and wide receivers coach in 2013; LB coach/run game coordinator Joe Barry was Washington DC in 2015-16; tight ends coach Jon Embree was Washington TE coach in 2010; senior pass game coordinator Bobby Slowik was a Washington defensive assistant from 2011-13
Former Dolphins players with the Commanders: T Laremy Tunsil, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Robbie Chosen, WR River Cracraft (PS), RB Chase Edmonds (PS), G Michael Deiter (PS), special teams coordinator Larry Izzo
Former Dolphins coaches with the Commanders: Head coach Dan Quinn, personnel analyst Wes Welker (also a former Dolphins player)
COMMANDERS SCOUTING REPORT
After a stunning turnaround that saw Washington reach the NFC title game in 2024, things have gone in a different direction in former Dolphins assistant coach Dan Quinn's second season as head coach. The Commanders will come into the game Sunday on a five-game losing streak that started with a Monday night loss against the Chicago Bears when a botched handoff in a driving rain turned what looked like a victory and a 4-2 record into a last-second loss. QB Jayden Daniels, the biggest reason for Washington's success in 2024, will miss his fifth start of the season, this time because of the gruesome elbow injury he sustained in a Monday night loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The defense hasn't helped things; it's been bad enough that Quinn now has taken over as the interim defensive coordinator starting with this game.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
By contrast to the Commanders coming in having lost five straight, the Dolphins will come having won two of their past three, including their very impressive 30-13 victory against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. To say Washington is reeling is putting it mildly because the Commanders haven't just lost five straight, their last four losses have been by 21 points or more. Washington simply isn't a very good team right now, and the Dolphins will be facing the Commanders without Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and Daron Payne. This looks like a mismatch on paper.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
No matter how good the Dolphins looked against Buffalo, they still have yet to string two good games together this season and it's fair to wonder whether they can do it until they actually do it. While it might be ridiculous to suggest for a 3-7 team, the Dolphins also conceivably could come out flat after their inspiring performance against Buffalo, which came in their first game after GM Chris Grier but Mike McDaniel with a clear message about what that entailed for their head coach's job security. From a tangible standpoint, maybe the Washington defense won't be so easy to defeat with Quinn taking over calling the shots.
FINAL DOLPHINS-COMMANDERS PREDICTION
This looked like a very tough matchup for the Dolphins when the schedule first came out because of Washington's success in 2024 and the expected continued development of Jayden Daniels, but this clearly isn't the Commanders team we expected to see. Then again, the same can be said for the Dolphins. Still, the performance against Buffalo suggests that Miami perhaps is positioned for a little bit of a run that, although it still won't produce a playoff berth, could make for a better final record. This is a game where there's no logic to suggest a Dolphins loss.
Final Score: Dolphins 27, Commanders 16