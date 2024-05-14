Cardinals believe CB Max Melton has what cannot be coached
With a need at cornerback, the Arizona Cardinals used their second round pick to select Rutgers cornerback Max Melton in the 2024 NFL Draft. And one NFL personnel evaluator thinks Melton is just what the Cardinals need both on and off the field.
And according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cardinals believe in all of the things Melton brings that they cannot coach into him:
"The Cardinals valued Melton's team-first approach, the intangibles that don't show up on a standard draft profile. He stayed at Rutgers despite NIL opportunities elsewhere, betting big on Greg Schiano's ability to shepherd defensive backs in the NFL (such as Devin and Jason McCourty and Logan Ryan). And Melton doesn't view special teams as a chore, but something he loves. He blocked four punts for the Scarlet Knights."- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
An NFL personnel evaluator went on to say that he believes Melton will be an "X-factor" for the Cardinals. Can the rookie cornerback live up to the hype?