Commanders QB Jayden Daniels showing up at 5:45am everyday for individual work
The Washington Commanders took a big risk selecting LSU's Jayden Daniels over North Carolina's Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft to be their next franchise quarterback.
However, the early returns on Daniels' performance in the beginning stages of the offseason are glowing. Daniels is showing up to the team facilities at 5:45am everyday for his own individual film study, and the results are showing on the field. ESPN's John Keim breaks it down:
Daniels never looked overmatched or confused during spring practices, which is a key reason the Commanders had him working exclusively with the first group in the mandatory minicamp. Daniels impressed teammates and coaches with how prepared he was, a byproduct in part of showing up every day at 5:45 a.m. for film work and his own walk-through session. But he looked sharp throwing the ball with anticipation and in how he has gone through his progressions. So far, he is exactly the player they thought they had drafted.- Keim via ESPN
Just as Caleb Williams has been named QB1 right away in Chicago, it does not appear the Commanders are willing to entertain the idea of starting backup Marcus Mariota to ease Daniels into the NFL. The Heisman Trophy winner is ready to roll.