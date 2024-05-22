League Awards 2026 NFL Draft to Pittsburgh
The National Football League has awarded the 2026 NFL Draft to the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The news was announced by the NFL on Wednesday morning.
“The NFL Draft is one of the biggest, most-anticipated sporting events of the year, and we're thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and VisitPITTSBURGH for our 2026 event. We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh's economy and entertaining football fans from all markets. We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026."- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
The league has been using the NFL Draft as a traveling property since the 2015 event which was held in Chicago as was the 2016 event. They made their way to Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City and Detroit with the only year it wasn't held at a unique location was the pandemic year of 2020. That was remote.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh will have it the following year.