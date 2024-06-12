Oregon LT Josh Conerly Jr. has all the tools to explode onto 2025 NFL Draft scenes
With summer scouting underway with this 2025 NFL Draft class, we take a stop in Eugene, Oregon as the Oregon Football program has a tantalizing talent at left tackle in Josh Conerly Jr.
A former five-star recruit from Seattle, Conerly Jr. chose the Ducks over the likes of USC, Miami, Texas, Michigan, and more. He was also known as a basketball standout in the Seattle area. Debuting with the Oregon Football team as a true freshman in 2022, Conerly was the sixth offensive lineman for the Ducks and even played in spot-starting opportunities. He took over as the full-time starter as a sophomore in 2023.
As the full-time left tackle a year ago, Conerly started all 14 games and was named as an honorable mention All-PAC12 player for his dominance. Now draft-eligible, we take a look at where Conerly thrives and where he currently stands in the eyes of NFL evaluators.
Let's break down the good, the bad, and the draft stock of Conerly Jr. as he enters his true junior season with the Ducks.
Where the Oregon Football big man thrives
Conerly Jr. has the best feet in the class.
His foot speed is tremendous, he plays with a dominant base, and he changes directions with the fluidity of a tight end. When asked to get to the boundary or climb to the second level, Conerly has no difficulty beating defenders to the spot, settling in, and finding work. The lower half of Conerly gives him a fantastic advantage when he is forced to redirect edge rushers or recover from a difficult position to get himself back in a winning spot.
Conerly has trustworthy eyes as well. He knows where his responsibility is and can be trusted to be in position at all time. He can located the man closest to the football and drop off the end man on the line of scrimmage in the drop of a hat if needed.
Conerly Jr. has the making of a pass protecting stallwart.
Add on the ideal body type that Conerly Jr. possesses and his obvious top-shelf athleticism, and the sky is the limit for the Oregon Football big man. His game is not complete, however, as there are some glaring holes in his game as well.
We dive in there next.
Areas Conerly Jr. can improve before the 2025 NFL Draft
But Conerly Jr. is not there yet!
There are a couple key areas of his game that he must show growth in as he takes the field for the Ducks again in 2024. Both have to do with his play-strength with one area requiring improvement in his technique as well.
While Conerly Jr. has a lethal lower half with the movement skills to keep up with anyone in the class, his upper body lacks meat. Starting with his hands, there is a desire to see more grip strength from the mits of Conerly. When he has a defender in his grasps, I want to see him lock in. There is a component of core strength that impacts this as well, as Conerly lacks a strong anchor and can get put onto skates more frequently than desired.
He's not a people-mover in the run game, and lacks a punch when he does connect with the man across from him. However, he has an ideal body type and has the room to add muscle to his frame without compromising his lower half tools.
His 2023 tape is promising, but his 2024 tape has a chance to be dominant.
Final thoughts
Right now, I have a third round grade on Conerly with the ability for him to rise into the top 50. At the current moment, Conerly is my OT4 behind Texas' Kelvin Banks and is the same tier as the Longhorns' left tackle.
However, by reworking his hands and improving his grip strength, Conerly can become a Charles Cross-like player for the Oregon Football team. You cannot teach some of the traits that Conerly has, but you cannot teach some of the physical traits that Conerly lacks as well. He is a fun watch who I look forward to seeing how he grows.
Can the young man take another leap in 2024?