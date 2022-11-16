2023 NFL Draft: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall’s Draft Outlook

Finding a franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft can change a team’s fortunes. This season, many have focused on likely first-rounders like Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Alabama’s Bryce Young, and (perhaps) Kentucky’s Will Levis. But the 2023 NFL Draft class also has a few diamonds in the rough.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall is not getting nearly enough attention right now. McCall is a redshirt junior, but returning to the Chanticleers in 2023 would be a surprise. He recently sustained an unfortunate foot injury that may sideline him for the rest of the season. With McCall having perhaps played his last college game, this article looks ahead to where the quarterback fits in the 2023 NFL Draft picture.

If the draft were tomorrow, McCall might be a second-round pick. But throughout the pre-draft process, he could conceivably rise up draft boards and make it into the first round once scouts and general managers watch his film. He probably has better tape this season than Levis, and his numbers in 2022 have been impressive.

McCall has been a tremendously prolific passer. Over the entirety of his collegiate career, McCall boasts a 75:7 ratio of touchdowns to interceptions. He has completed over 70% of his passes. And he is averaging over ten yards per attempt. Moreover, his ascension to starting quarterback coincided with a massive turnaround for Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers have gone from an also-ran in the Sun Belt to a perennial contender that has made it into the Top 25 during the year in the last three seasons.

McCall has NFL size. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds—a decent frame for an NFL quarterback. His mechanics are not bad, either. Most importantly, he gets the ball out quickly with minimal wind-up. Moreover, McCall’s footwork demonstrates a keen attention to his craft; he is a well-coached passer with impressive pocket poise. He might need to work on setting his feet and maintaining his base on certain throws, but all in all, he is mechanically sound.

Watching McCall’s tape from this season, three things stood out. First, McCall does an exceptional job of minimizing turnovers. He rarely puts the ball where a defender might be able to get it. Thus, his low interception total is no fluke. He will protect the football at the next level. McCall has adequate zip on his passes, an excellent understanding of windows and throwing lanes, and enough awareness to put adequate touch on the ball (frequently lofting medium-to-deep throws just over the heads of linebackers).

Second, my initial impression was that McCall is one of the most accurate passers in college football. Upon further review, that observation is mostly true, but one area McCall might have to improve is leading receivers (especially on crossing patterns). From time to time, McCall throws the ball behind his wideout. Part of the issue might be timing, but NFL defenses will exploit this problem no matter the reason. McCall will want to work on hitting his wideouts in stride—throwing it “where they’re going” instead of “where they are.”

Third, McCall is prone to take off with the ball and run. His athleticism adds a different dimension to his game, and his runs evince the toughness that would inspire his teammates. I am not sure how well McCall will test at the Scouting Combine, and he is certainly not a run-first quarterback, but a solid 40 time would confirm some things on his film. Relatedly, while he likely will not be asked to run option plays all that much in the NFL, McCall has demonstrated over the past few years that he can execute the speed option as well as anyone in the NCAA. His fake pitches are a thing of beauty, and his discipline in running the play is masterful. Wherever McCall ends up, his offensive coordinator should keep the speed option in the playbook for fourth-down-and-short.

In sum, McCall is going to be a good NFL quarterback. Whether he makes it into the first round is unclear right now, but he certainly will be in the mix when the time comes. Keep an eye on this prospect; if he declares for the 2023 NFL Draft, he will merit serious attention.