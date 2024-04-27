New Orleans Saints Select South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler at No. 150
The long wait is over for Spencer Rattler as the New Orleans Saints end his fall by selecting him at No. 150 in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Rattler had a wild journey in college football. He started at Oklahoma as the top quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class and looked to be the front runner to be taken first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Then, he started to massively struggle and regress in 2021 which led to him being replaced by Caleb Williams.
Rattler transferred to South Carolina with mixed results but did a good job maximizing his abilites considering his circumstances. The offensive line was atrocious and he was running for his life consistently.
Now, the Saints are a good landing spot for him. Derek Carr is the starter but Rattler can learn behind him and potentially make a spot start here and there. If you can help Rattler's processing and allow him to use his excellent physical gifts, he can potentially be a starter in the NFL because his arm talent is truly elite.