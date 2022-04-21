On Thursday, April 21, we sat down with Jimmy and Tony Garoppolo to talk about their support of skilled trades. Jimmy and his father have been vocal supporters of the skilled trades and have partnered with Klein Tools and Home Builders Institute (HBI) to bring awareness and support to the trades.

Full Video Interview Below

Tony, who was an electrician by trade and is now retired, spoke about how there needs to be more awareness of jobs like this, so kids don't have to go into a large sum of debt to make a living for themselves and their families to provide a substantial financial future.

We also asked Jimmy how offseason preparation has been going and the rehab on his shoulder. He recently had successful surgery on his throwing shoulder and has begun the long process of getting back to full strength. When asked about the preparation this offseason has been like and how the shoulder rehab has been, Jimmy said: "It's been very good. The surgery went well; about six weeks out now. Still taking the baby steps. I haven't really been throwing yet; that will all come more in the summer. I'm really pleased with where it's at right now. It's a process, but it's going well."

We then asked if he would be ready to start the season, and Jimmy said: "Oh yeah, one way or another, we'll be ready for it. I just don't know the steps from here until there. I know I'll be ready for it, but there's still a long way to go."

In a recent article with NFL.com, Jimmy said, "I'm not where I want to be yet. Obviously, the shoulder surgery went well, rehab's been going great, but it's a process."

With teammate Deebo Samuel in the news reportedly requesting a trade, we asked Jimmy what it's been like throwing to one of the best young receivers in the NFL, and this is what he had to say: "It's been fun. Deebo is very enjoyable to throw to. He'll make some catches you don't think he should. He'll take a five-yard catch and take it for 80. It's a quarterback's dream to have a guy like that. At the same time, he's a good dude on top of it. He's not a primadonna or anything like that."

In that same article on NFL.com, Jimmy had this to add about Samuel: "I don't know exactly what's going on behind the scenes, what the reasons are for everything, but what they would be getting in Deebo is one of the best players that I've ever played with, one of the best football players, one of the best guys I've ever played with."

With the speculation surrounding the 2022 NFL Draft class of quarterbacks and Jimmy being a quarterback that was selected and sat behind Tom Brady for three years, we asked him if sitting behind a starting quarterback would be best for quarterbacks coming into the NFL and if that benefited him in his career and Jimmy had this to say: "Oh yeah, absolutely. Coming from a small school, I needed that year of adjustment to get to that NFL speed and processing. Just to sit behind Tom, that rookie year we won the Super Bowl, got to see him go on that run in the Playoffs, all that stuff, I took mental notes of it. Everyone says they try to prepare like the starter, but I was trying to prepare like a starter and learn from the starter at the same time. There are a ton of things I learned from Tom that I apply to my game today, and I appreciate him for that."

When Jimmy will be ready to begin throwing and when he will be fully healthy is going to be a long process and something we will likely have to wait and see for quite some time. Even the question of where he will be playing is up in the air. If he is to stay in San Francisco, he's likely to be without his top target, Deebo Samuel. With the offseason being crazier than ever this year, things could change drastically for Jimmy, but what he's doing off the field with his father to support skilled trade workers should not go unnoticed.

