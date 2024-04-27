Lions select first International Player Pathway player of 2024 NFL Draft in Giovanni Manu
Hailing from British Columbia, the Detroit Lions have taken International Player Pathway program participant Giovanni Manu with pick No. 126 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
After trading up with the New York Jets, the Lions address an offensive line need by selecting Manu from British Columbia. He is an athletic freak with a basketball background as he heads to the NFL from Canada.
Running a 5.06 40-yard dash, Manu went on to hit a massive 33.5 inches in his vertical jump. Standing at a whopping 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds, the Lions just drafted a large ball of clay to mold.
The International Player Pathway is the same program that Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles came through. He has since developed into one of the better offensive tackles in the NFL. The Lions will hope for a similar outcome with Manu