Ian Rapoport Explains How QB1 Likely Contributed to Spencer Rattler's Fall
Every prospect has a story. Some of them are more public than others, including having their recruitment on a reality show. That was what happened with New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was on Netflix's QB1, which followed multiple quarterback prospects during their senior year of high school.
Unfortunately, the show didn't show Rattler in a very good light. That was the 2018-2019 calendar year, which was five plus years ago. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport spoke during the fifth round of the NFL Draft that general managers couldn't get that image out of their heads when think about Rattler.
That's fascinating to hear. Believe it or not, it's normal for people to see significant growth from the age of 17 to the age of 23. Why general managers couldn't see that is so fascinating. Ultimately, Ratter went off the board at 150th overall to a great situation for him in New Orleans.
This experience will show young players to potentially avoid doing shows like this.