Draft This Duo: Georgia's LBs Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker

These violent and instinctual linebackers commanded the middle of the best defense in college football so why not keep them together in the NFL?

The best teams in the NFL find ways to create competitive advantages whenever they can. A new trend that could take over the league is pairing college teammates who have shown special chemistry at complementary positions - as the Cincinnati Bengals have done with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

This is the third installment of this series with the first two pieces looking at how Boston College offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom work cohesively together and how Michigan defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo complement each other perfectly.

Looking to Georgia's football program, the National Champions are stacked all across the board with plenty of talent to choose from. It's clear that the Bulldogs' linebacker room had tremendous chemistry, which certainly played a part in their elite season.

Georgia's starting linebackers - Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker - showcase impressive teamwork to execute a pro-style defensive scheme and have complimentary athletic profiles for the WILL and MIKE positions. As the linebacker position group requires teamwork and communication, drafting this Georgia duo would be advantageous.

Starting with Dean, in 2021 he was named to the All-SEC first team and Butkus Award Winner for the top linebacker in the nation. He filled up the stat sheet in every category imaginable: 61 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions (one for a touchdown), four pass breakups and one forced fumble in 13 games.

NFL teams will drool over his traits and production, which will make Dean a first-round pick and possibly the first linebacker off the board. He's also a certified genius, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering and a 4.0 GPA to back it up.

Furthermore, he is highly regarded by those around him. UGA head coach Kirby Smart explained Dean's NFL mindset when asked about the linebacker potentially winning the Butkus Award, "I think Nakobe would tell you before anybody on the team, it's a whole lot more important about how he grows, plays, and continues to lead our team, than just about that award."

On the field, Dean defends the run with relentless energy, whether it's between the tackles or stretching to the sideline. He is an elite blitzer due to his astute snap timing, explosive power and flexible bend. Dean is also trusted to cover running backs in man coverage and has the ball production to back it up.

A true do-it-all linebacker, Dean has a very well-rounded game and is a two-year starter who projects as a quick contributor in the NFL. The only knock on Dean is his below-average size. At the 2022 NFL Combine, he officially measured in at five-foot-eleven, 229 pounds with 31 7/8" arms.

Some NFL teams will knock Dean for his measurements and label him as a WILL-only linebacker. For teams in need of a bigger, more physically imposing MIKE linebacker, Dean's running mate is the ideal candidate.

The senior linebacker is a one-year starter in 2021, thus he doesn't have as much experience and year-over-year production as Dean, but he has the traits which scouts adore.

Walker's mind is advanced for a collegiate player and he regularly sees the play develop ahead of time. Pairing this attribute with his 4.52 40-yard dash speed makes him a tenacious run defender who is usually the first guy to the action.

As Walker recognizes runs quickly and pounces on them, he can take on blockers so that Dean doesn't have to. At an official six-foot-four, 241 pounds and with 32 5'8" arms, Walker has the ideal size that NFL teams covet. This aids his ability to attack large offensive linemen, strike their chest and create a pile-up to negate rushing lanes.

Furthermore, while Dean was regularly used as a dangerous blitzing weapon, Walker would be dropped in coverage. His instincts prove beneficial here again as he astutely covered his assignments when tasked with hook and curl-flat zones.

One of the weaknesses in Walker's game is he lacks the fluidity to keep up with running backs in man coverage. As previously mentioned, that's one of Dean's strong suits which is yet another reason why this duo compliments each other so well.

By continuing to play together, Walker and Dean's respective strengths can be maximized and weaknesses minimized. Playing side-by-side, they can defend all run concepts and provide versatile skillsets to impact passing downs.

Team Fits

Three-down linebackers are extremely valuable nowadays and another benefit of drafting Dean and Walker is that they can seamlessly fit in a 4-3 or 3-4 scheme. Dean can play 4-3 WILL or the weak-side ILB in a 3-4. Whereas Walker can play 4-3 MIKE, or the strong-side ILB in a 3-4.

The first team that comes to mind is the Philadelphia Eagles. In possession of three first-round picks, Dean would be solid value at #15, #16 or #19. Furthermore, they hold the 51st pick, which would be a great spot in the second round to take Walker.

The Eagles already sport a stout interior of their defensive line and the newly signed Hasson Reddick will add to the EDGE presence along with Josh Sweat. To complete a vaunted front-seven, Dean and Walker would provide the run defense, blitzing and coverage skills needed for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to get this unit into a consistent top-10 force.

Another landing spot that makes sense is the New England Patriots. Bill Bellichick loves him some violent linebackers who can defend the run and blitz - he'll certainly love the versatility this duo provides.

Picking at #21 in the first round, this is a great spot to take Dean and have him take over a leadership role for the defense. New England picks three spots after the Eagles in the second round, at 54th overall. Walker might not be on the board by that point but if he is, it makes too much sense.

