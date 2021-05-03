NFL Draft Profile: Derek Stingley Jr., Cornerback, LSU Tigers













Pos: CB

Ht: 6006

Wt: 195

DOB: 6/20/01

Derek Stingley Jr.

LSU Tigers

Pros:

Top tier athletic cornerback with good length. Stingley Jr. burst onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman and quickly became the best cornerback in all of college football. Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases. Easy mover with excellent hip flexibility to transition and flip without losing speed to stay in phase. Very good foot speed to carry vertical routes and run with receivers of all shapes and sizes. Shows a rare ability of understanding angles to get back in phase when he is initially beat, knowing when to run to the cut-off or using subtle grabs to slingshot himself back into position without drawing a flag. Patient in off-coverage reading the stems of receivers and showing excellent short-area burst once he decides to drive downhill on routes. Exhibits strong football IQ and spatial awareness in zone coverage despite not being tasked with it often. Consistently competes at the catch point, displaying elite ball skills with a rare ability for tracking the football in the air. A willing tackler who does not fear being involved in run support, showing a natural feel for seeing crack blocks and replacing, while being an efficient tackler. Also provides value as a punt returner for LSU in critical situations.

Cons:

When attempting to play physical from press, Stingley Jr. has a tendency to be a reacher who will shoot the wrong hand and lock his hips at the line of scrimmage. Can fall into bad habits of being too grabby downfield when he is already in good position. Dealt with some injuries in 2020 along with COVID that hindered his availability which will be worth monitoring.

Summary:

As elite of a cornerback prospect that you will ever find, Stingley Jr. will contend for being the best overall player in the class regardless of positional value. Will line up in press coverage or off-coverage and still provide elite-level coverage abilities. Elite ball skills to take the football away with rare ball tracking skills, makes him a takeaway threat every time the football is in the air. As polished as they come at this stage of development, Stingley Jr. still has sky-high potential to show next season after a 2020 season hampered by COVID and injuries. Projects as a franchise talent at the position who will only take a matter of time before he is the best cornerback in the NFL.

Background

The highest-rated cornerback recruit in the history of 247 Sports, Stingley Jr. has been heralded as a generational talent for some time. Arrived at LSU during bowl practices of December 2018 after graduating high school early. LSU Defensive Coordinator at the time, David Aranda, quickly stated that Stingely looked like the best cornerback they had on the roster during those practices despite being on a roster with future high draft picks Greedy Williams and Kristian Fulton. Stingley carried that momentum into his first year of eligibility where he quickly became the best cornerback in all of college football as a true freshman and garnered Consensus All-American honors. The son of former Purdue cornerback Derek Stingley Sr. and grandson of former Patriots 1973 first-round pick Darryl Stingley, Stingley Jr. has athletic bloodlines that run deep. Battling COVID and injuries in 2020, Derek Stingley Jr. looks to put together a historic junior campaign in what will likely be his last season of college football.

One-Liners

Bogan: “As elite of a cornerback prospect that you will ever find, Stingley Jr. will contend for being the best overall player in the class regardless of positional value”

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 8.9/ 9.7