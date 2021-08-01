Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

NFL Draft Profile: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bearcats

NFL draft profile scouting report for Cincinnati cornerback, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
Author:
Publish date:
i
i (1)

#12
Pos: CB
Ht: 6020
Wt: 188
DOB: 8/31/_
Eligible: 2022
Detroit, MI
Martin Luther King High School

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
Cincinnati Bearcats

Pros:

Lamattina: Has extreme length on the outside at corner. Is able to bump and run at the line of scrimmage in press coverage with his longer frame and is able to stay with receivers stride for stride down the field. Works well with inside leverage in man coverage, pushing guys towards the sideline and forcing difficult throws. Very willing in run support. Has a big tackle radius because of the long arms which helps him bring guys down in space. Able to stay in the hip pocket of receivers consistently. Extremely physical at the line of scrimmage. Consistently showed that he can blanket his matchup for an entire game.

Cons:

Lamattina: Gardner is a bit of a choppy athlete because of how long he is. He should try and add more mass to make his frame more well-rounded. Change of direction and fluidity is heavy-footed at times, especially when he is working in off coverage with outside leverage dealing with receivers cutting through the middle of the field. Needs to work on his eyes and getting his head around to the ball, which caused some penalty calls on him in 2020. Struggles underneath because he doesn’t have the most explosive short area quickness to make those types of plays. This also limits his ball skills at the catch point.

Summary:

Lamattina: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner offers extreme length as an outside corner. His mix of speed, length and physicality makes him a very good outside corner who can handle receivers working on the vertical plane. Gardner excels in press-man coverage to get the best out of his physical abilities. His deficiencies come in off coverage or when dealing with underneath routes because of the short-area quickness isn’t always there. If he can further develop his vision and ball skills, Gardner will be able to assert himself as a first-round corner in this class. 

Background:

Hometown is Detroit, Michigan. Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. 41st overall ranked recruit from the state of Michigan in his class. Won a Division 3 State Championship his senior season. AP First-Team All-State selection. Earned a place in the All-Detroit Football team. Son of Alisa Gardner. Brother, Allante, played at Saginaw Valley State and Lakeland. 

One-Liners

Lamattina: Sauce Gardner projects as an outside-only corner who will excel in press coverage with his length and speed. He needs to improve his ball skills to solidify his stock.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.0 / 8.6

#12
Pos: CB
Ht: 6020
Wt: 188
DOB: 8/31/_
Eligible: 2022
Detroit, MI
Martin Luther King High School

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
Cincinnati Bearcats

Pros:

Lamattina: Has extreme length on the outside at corner. Is able to bump and run at the line of scrimmage in press coverage with his longer frame and is able to stay with receivers stride for stride down the field. Works well with inside leverage in man coverage, pushing guys towards the sideline and forcing difficult throws. Very willing in run support. Has a big tackle radius because of the long arms which helps him bring guys down in space. Able to stay in the hip pocket of receivers consistently. Extremely physical at the line of scrimmage. Consistently showed that he can blanket his matchup for an entire game.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_13504981
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Demani Richardson, Safety, Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_15917048
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Damone Clark, Linebacker, LSU Tigers

USATSI_14247407
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ed Ingram, Offensive Guard, LSU Tigers

USATSI_15111857
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bearcats

USATSI_13648504
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kolby Harvell-Peel, Safety, Oklahoma State Cowboys

USATSI_11176367
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: D'vonte Price, Running Back, FIU Panthers

USATSI_15244042
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ronnie Bell, Wide Receiver, Michigan Wolverines

USATSI_15110031
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Boye Mafe, Defensive End, Minnesota Golden Gophers

garrett wilson
Prospect Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Positional Rankings