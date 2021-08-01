NFL Draft Profile: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bearcats

#12

Pos: CB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 188

DOB: 8/31/_

Eligible: 2022

Detroit, MI

Martin Luther King High School

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Cincinnati Bearcats

Pros:

Lamattina: Has extreme length on the outside at corner. Is able to bump and run at the line of scrimmage in press coverage with his longer frame and is able to stay with receivers stride for stride down the field. Works well with inside leverage in man coverage, pushing guys towards the sideline and forcing difficult throws. Very willing in run support. Has a big tackle radius because of the long arms which helps him bring guys down in space. Able to stay in the hip pocket of receivers consistently. Extremely physical at the line of scrimmage. Consistently showed that he can blanket his matchup for an entire game.

Cons:

Lamattina: Gardner is a bit of a choppy athlete because of how long he is. He should try and add more mass to make his frame more well-rounded. Change of direction and fluidity is heavy-footed at times, especially when he is working in off coverage with outside leverage dealing with receivers cutting through the middle of the field. Needs to work on his eyes and getting his head around to the ball, which caused some penalty calls on him in 2020. Struggles underneath because he doesn’t have the most explosive short area quickness to make those types of plays. This also limits his ball skills at the catch point.

Summary:

Lamattina: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner offers extreme length as an outside corner. His mix of speed, length and physicality makes him a very good outside corner who can handle receivers working on the vertical plane. Gardner excels in press-man coverage to get the best out of his physical abilities. His deficiencies come in off coverage or when dealing with underneath routes because of the short-area quickness isn’t always there. If he can further develop his vision and ball skills, Gardner will be able to assert himself as a first-round corner in this class.

Background:

Hometown is Detroit, Michigan. Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. 41st overall ranked recruit from the state of Michigan in his class. Won a Division 3 State Championship his senior season. AP First-Team All-State selection. Earned a place in the All-Detroit Football team. Son of Alisa Gardner. Brother, Allante, played at Saginaw Valley State and Lakeland.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Sauce Gardner projects as an outside-only corner who will excel in press coverage with his length and speed. He needs to improve his ball skills to solidify his stock.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.0 / 8.6