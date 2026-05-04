Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Already Sparking QB Debates

With the 2026 NFL Draft officially in our rearview mirror, we can begin the cycle of preparing for the 2027 NFL Draft. Among the more anticipated classes in recent memory, the pending college football campaign will decide whether or not the upcoming draft meets lofty expectations. An exciting scouting process is about to commence.

Intrigue around the quarterbacks will dominate the conversation. After a lackluster class of 2026 quarterbacks, the upcoming crop could include Arch Manning and Dante Moore. While those two quarterbacks have already been worth a look-ahead, they will ultimately be drafted based on how they perform in 2026. Questions will be answered via their on-field play. For now, we've compiled a watch list of 32 prospects via a 2027 NFL Mock Draft.

(editor's note: The draft order is based on current Super Bowl odds.)

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Dominate at the Top

1. Arizona Cardinals: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Arch Manning flashed legitimate improvement down the stretch of the 2025 college football season. In Texas' final six games, he threw for 14 touchdowns, rushed for five more, and had just two interceptions. The Arizona Cardinals need a franchise quarterback, and Manning possesses every trait needed to develop into one.

2. Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Would the Miami Dolphins really pass on one of these quarterbacks? New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan appears primed to conduct a multi-year rebuild. It's not difficult to envision the Dolphins bypassing a quarterback in favor of Jeremiah Smith. A generational wide receiver prospect, picking Smith would allow Sullivan to continue building the roster before making the QB decision.

3. Cleveland Browns: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore probably would have been the No. 2 overall pick had he entered this year's NFL Draft. Scouts remain excited about his future outlook. The Cleveland Browns may turn back to Deshaun Watson this year. General manager Andrew Berry is building a stellar supporting cast, but the process has to eventually conclude with a first-round quarterback.

4. New York Jets: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers is a traits-first quarterback prospect who will probably generate back-and-forth debate next offseason. Sellers is big, strong, and athletic with a cannon for an arm. Pocket presence and general decision making must improve, but the upside and high-level tools are undeniable.

5. Tennessee Titans: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

The Tennessee Titans could consider moving on from left tackle Dan Moore next offseason. They (over)paid him to be a temporary solution, buying themselves time to draft a replacement. With a financial out in his contract, they look to Jordan Seaton, LSU's left tackle with rare size and movement abilities.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

The Las Vegas Raiders will almost certainly spend next offseason investing in Fernando Mendoza's development. Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty should be elite weapons, but the Raiders lack a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver. Enter Cam Coleman, a naturally gifted prospect who should greatly benefit from his transfer to Texas.

7. New Orleans Saints: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Some had the New Orleans Saints drafting a first-round pass rusher. In actuality, they did not end up taking a single EDGE in the 2026 NFL Draft. The premium position will likely appear high on Mickey Loomis' priority list next offseason. Dylan Stewart is super athletic and twitchy, and scouts are anticipating a bounce-back season after a slightly disappointing 2025.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are picking in the top 10, it probably means Drew Allar or Will Howard haven't convinced anyone they're franchise quarterbacks. Is there a scenario where Aaron Rodgers returns and plays out the entire 2026 season before handing the reins to Allar or Howard? Sure. In this alternate universe, CJ Carr takes another developmental step forward after an exciting redshirt freshman season.

9. Atlanta Falcons: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

The Atlanta Falcons were rocked by the unexpected retirement of Kaleb McGary earlier this offseason. They responded by signing uneven veteran Jawaan Taylor to a one-year contract. A long-term solution is needed. Texas' Trevor Goosby possesses the size and length required to develop into a high-end tackle prospect.

10. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is one of the best overall prospects heading into the 2026 college football season. A flurry of quarterback selections at the top push Moore further down the board than his 2025 play warrants. The shutdown cornerback prospect is a legitimate ballhawk who had five interceptions this past campaign.

11. New York Giants: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

The New York Giants need to continue surrounding young quarterback Jaxson Dart with talent. Malik Nabers should return to form after a devastating injury, but Darnell Mooney and Darius Slayton are not long-term solutions opposite him. We're projecting a big bounce back year for Alabama wideout Ryan Coleman-Williams, who disappointed in 2025. If Coleman-Williams recaptures the magic he displayed as a freshman in 2024, the speedy vertical wideout could go early next Spring.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

The Minnesota Vikings traded Jonathan Greenard during the 2026 NFL Draft and did not select an EDGE rusher. It will probably be a pretty big need heading into next offseason. Texas' Colin Simmons registered an SEC-leading 12 sacks last season. Simmons is super athletic with room to expand his arsenal this coming campaign, and also needs to add muscle mass to be a more effective early-down defender.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were connected to Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq during the pre-draft process. They ended up drafting freefalling EDGE Rueben Bain, turn around here and select Sadiq's 2025 teammate in Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson. Johnson is a seam stretcher in the passing game, and he's also competitive as an in-line blocker. He's due for a massive season.

14. Washington Commanders: Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Rachaad White and Jerome Ford are bandaid solutions for the Washington Commanders at running back. Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is exceptionally difficult to tackle due to impressive contact balance and natural playmaking ability. Watching him in the same backfield as Jayden Daniels would be breathtaking.

15. New York Jets (via IND): A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

We had a borderline first-round grade on Oregon defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington before he returned to school. He's a massive (listed at 6-3, 320) interior prospect who possesses incredible short-area quickness for his size. The New York Jets have done a decent job adding defensive tackles since trading Quinnen Williams, but Washington would have more pass-rushing upside than anyone they've filled out the position with to date.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Jacksonville Jaguars starting safety Antonio Johnson is among their pending free agents next offseason. Georgia's KJ Bolden enters the 2026 college football season as the top-ranked prospect at the position. Bolden is highly instinctive in coverage, and also loves creeping downhill with physical intentions in the run game.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals are slated to have a bunch of cornerbacks hit free agency next offseason, including Dax Hill and D.J. Turner. Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV will be one to watch this coming season. Robinson is athletic with ball skills. He improved as the 2025 campaign progressed, and Georgia's coaching staff expects him to take another step this Fall.

18. Chicago Bears: Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

Grady Jarrett is an aging asset, and Gervon Dexter Sr. will be a pending free agent. The Chicago Bears should re-sign Dexter, but even if so, pairing him with an appropriate running mate should be a priority. Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Ahmad Moten turned heads during the National Championship Game, and could build on a 2025 season that saw him register nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

19. New York Jets (via DAL): Iapani Laloulu, IOL, Oregon

If the New York Jets draft a quarterback early, they'll also have to strengthen the interior of their offensive line with one of their three first-round picks. Joe Tippmann is entering a contract year, but the flexible guard/center should be retained. Meanwhile Oregon center Iapani Laloulu is an easy evaluation as a multi-year starter with overwhelming power.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

There's still some uneasiness surrounding George Pickens and his status with the Dallas Cowboys. With so much emphasis placed on the defense in this draft class, perhaps the Cowboys will be looking to strengthen the offense next offseason. Wide receiver Nick Marsh is transferring in to Indiana from Michigan State and he figures to soak up a bunch of targets following Omar Cooper Jr.'s departure.

21. Denver Broncos: Jaccarius Peak, OT, South Carolina

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles turns 34 in May. Sean Payton and George Paton must prepare for life after Bolles. South Carolina offensive tackle Jaccarius Peak is a naturally gifted prospect who possesses every trait required to take a sizable step this coming season.

22. Houston Texans: Cayden Green, IOL, Missouri

Guards in back-to-back years? Protecting CJ Stroud and running the football effectively should matter that much to the Houston Texans. Wyatt Teller is a short-term starter and a couple of depth linemen are pending free agents. Cayden Green is incredibly physical. Green creates rushing lanes as a hard-nosed blocker.

23. Detroit Lions: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

If the Detroit Lions fall short of their goals again, will they start thinking about drafting a young quarterback? Drew Mestemaker went from a zero-star walk-on at North Texas to throwing for 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns with nine interceptions this past campaign. Mestemaker followed coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State. Don't forget that Coach Morris helped mold 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward at Incarnate Word and Washington State.

24. Philadelphia Eagles: Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

Nolan Smith is a pending free agent. The Philadelphia Eagles believe in drafting pass rushers early. Alabama EDGE Yhonzae Pierre broke out to record eight sacks and three forced fumbles in 2025. A repeat performance would generate first-round buzz.

25. New England Patriots: Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

Signing Kevin Byard offers the New England Patriots a short-term solution at safety. Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson was incredibly impressive as a redshirt freshman last season. Johnson notched four interceptions, displaying true ballhawking capability. He was strong in coverage and as a run defender.

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

The Kansas City Chiefs will find out a lot about R Mason Thomas and Ashton Gillotte this season. If they don't impress, EDGE could be on Brett Veach's priority list again next offseason. Damon Wilson II posted a Missouri-leading nine sacks in 2025, and now he transfers to Miami to replace Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Oregon pass rusher Matayo Uiagalelei was another potential first-round Duck who returned to school. The San Francisco 49ers will learn about their pass rush this season, with Raheem Morris as DC and Mykel Williams in his second season. If they don't improve, Uiagalelei’s blend of size and athleticism should intrigue.

28. Los Angeles Chargers: David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Starting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is a pending free agent and the Los Angeles Chargers can afford to get better up the middle. Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone is tough and physical. Versatile enough to move up and down the defensive line, Stone generates power as a pass rusher and run stopper.

29. Baltimore Ravens: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Surely Father Time will catch up to Derrick Henry eventually? Kewan Lacy transferred to Ole Miss last season and rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns (!). Lacy is an explosive threat with elite short-area quickness.

30. Seattle Seahawks: Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Jarran Reed and Leonard Williams won't be around forever. The Seattle Seahawks will almost certainly be drafting a defensive tackle or EDGE early next offseason. Will Echoles registered five sacks last season. The breakout defender routinely gains penetration in the backfield.

31. Buffalo Bills: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

We'll see if the Buffalo Bills' gamble for DJ Moore pays off. Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker should greatly benefit from the departures of Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt. Becker averaged 19.9 yards per reception throughout 2025, the seventh-best mark in the FBS. He's got explosive play ability.

32. Los Angeles Rams: T.J. Moore, WR, Clemson

Davante Adams is a pending free agent and the Los Angeles Rams could be making the transition to Ty Simpson at quarterback next offseason. Clemson wide receiver T.J. Moore is a physical wide receiver with leaping ability on the boundary. He'd complement Puka Nacua nicely.