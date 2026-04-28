Most Underrated Players Picked in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft had a ton of remaining talent available on Day 3. Our Sports Illustrated Value Board covered some of those late-round sleeper picks with real-time analysis. Finding underrated prospects in Rounds 4-7 is what separates bad drafts from excellent ones.

The latter rounds included some very meaningful moments, including a veteran trade. Several prospects from our Top 100 rankings weren't picked until Day 3. With that in mind, we've identified the most underrated prospects selected throughout the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Most Underrated Players Selected on Day 3

Round 4 (No. 104): Arizona Cardinals - Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (DL25) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Small-school defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor was getting some Day 2 buzz. He ended up going to the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round. Proctor was the only defensive linemen selected by the Cardinals, and after they passed on Arvell Reese at No. 3 in favor of Jeremiyah Love, there's a decent chance he ends up earning reps. The former Southeastern Louisiana standout is an elite athlete with explosive first-step quickness.

Round 4 (No. 108): Denver Broncos - Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos were linked pre-draft to wanting to strengthen the running back room. They did so by selecting Jonah Coleman with their second pick. The Broncos drafted RJ Harvey last year, and J.K. Dobbins is still on the roster, so his path to snaps is somewhat complicated. Coleman is talented enough to compete for reps, however. His three-down ability as a pass catcher and protector will quickly endear itself to Sean Payton. He'll quickly pick up the blocking scheme and execute his duties.

Round 4 (No. 109): Kansas City Chiefs - Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have a reputation for developing late-round cornerbacks. L'Jarius Sneed and Jaylen Watson are recent examples. Both got paid elsewhere after thriving in KC. Next in line might be fourth-round pick Jadon Canady. The Chiefs have undergone so much change at cornerback this offseason. Kader Kohou is probably the early favorite to start at nickel, but Canady is a sticky slot corner with quickness and twitch.

Round 4 (No. 116): Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Keionte Scott, DB, Miami

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive back Keionte Scott (DB29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Some thought Keionte Scott may be a second-round pick. Age (he'll turn 25 this season) and size deficiencies ended up pushing him to Day 3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took advantage of teams who overthought the process. Scott is a pro-ready defensive back with a high football IQ that leads to playmaking ability around the line of scrimmage. The former Auburn transfer will immediately compete for reps as a hybrid safety or nickel cornerback.

Round 5 (No. 144): Carolina Panthers - Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas State center Sam Hecht is a two-year starter with excellent technique. There are shortcomings in his physical profile, as he lacks terrific strength and length, but his hand placement is so consistent that it rarely gets him in trouble. The Carolina Panthers lost starting center Austin Corbett to free agency and replaced him with a temporary solution in Luke Fortner. Hecht possesses every trait required to develop into the future starter.

Round 5 (No. 154): San Francisco 49ers - Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana

Linebacker Jaden Dugger during the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Media Day. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers traded linebacker Dee Winters during the draft. They then selected Jaden Dugger as a potential replacement during the fourth round. A former wide receiver, Dugger broke out this past season at his position by registering a Sun Belt-high 125 tackles. He then went to the East-West Shrine Bowl and showcased his range and playmaking ability. Most of the 49ers' backup linebackers are special teams aces, but so there's a path to reserve snaps behind Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.

Round 5 (No. 163): Minnesota Vikings - Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

SFA cornerback Charles Demmings tries to pull down ACU tight end Jed Castles Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ex Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings became the first lumberbacks player in Senior Bowl history. He thrived in Mobile's competitive environment partially due to his intense approach. His mindset and physical play-style makes him such an excellent fit with Brian Flores. The Vikings don't have terrific cornerback depth, so he could establish himself as a top backup as a rookie. Demmings is 6-1, 193, and posted a 4.41, 42-inch vertical, and 11-foot broad jump at the NFL Combine.

Round 6 (No. 187): Washington Commanders - Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (RB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders have a crowded running back room, but lack a bell-cow. Last year's seventh-round darling Jacory Croskey-Merritt is joined by free-agent additions Rachaad White and Jerome Ford. That didn't stop them from selecting Penn State's Kaytron Allen in the sixth round. Allen is capped athletically, but he possesses the vision needed to execute concepts efficiently at the next level. He's a fluid, patient runner.

Round 7 (No. 228): New York Jets - VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We struggle to comprehend why Kansas State safety VJ Payne was available in the seventh round. He entered the NFL Draft as a 42-game starter who can play every role at safety, with enough range to play downhill towards the line of scrimmage, or aligned in a split coverage role. The New York Jets are rebuilding their secondary, so Payne could receive more opportunity than most seventh-round picks do.