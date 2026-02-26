10 Second-Round NFL Draft Combine Prospects Who Could Be Week 1 Starters
The 2026 NFL Combine started earlier this week, but positional drills begin on Thursday with defensive lineman and linebackers set to perform. The annual event held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will provide all prospects in attendance with an opportunity to improve their reputation in the 2026 NFL Draft. A number of talents will establish themselves as premium round selections as a result.
Scouts believe the best value in the 2026 NFL Draft will be identified between picks 33-64. Second-rounders who contribute as immediate starters help decide the winners and losers of every draft. We've identified 10 second-round prospects at the NFL Combine who project as Week 1 starters.
2026 NFL Combine: 10 Second-Round 2026 NFL Draft Prospects Who Could Be Week 1 Starters
1. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. possesses an opportunity to improve his pre-draft stock at the NFL Combine. On tape, Cooper is a flexible route runner with a thick and dense lower half. He creates run-after-catch opportunities for himself in the open field. He'll make an immediate impact on an NFL offense.
2. Lee Hunter, NT, Texas Tech
Lee Hunter is a space-eating run stopper who will clog up the middle for an NFL defensive line. Hunter could post freakish testing numbers at the NFL Combine given his 6-4, 320 frame. The Texas Tech standout is a pro-ready nose tackle.
3. Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore waited his turn and broke out in 2025, recording a career-high 10.0 sacks. Hunter was among the more impressive pass rushers in attendance at this year's Panini Senior Bowl. Unfortunately, he won't be physically participating at the NFL Combine due to a recent injury, but it's not serious enough to take him out of the second-round conversation.
4. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday has been a pre-combine favorite of ours. A former defensive lineman at Central Arkansas, he's made an impressive transition to playing off-ball linebacker, having registered 104 tackles this past season for the Bearcats. Golday feels like a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.
5. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price was stuck behind Jeremiyah Love. He still managed to display every trait necessary to indicate he'll develop into a three-down back in the NFL. Price runs the football with outstanding patience, instincts, and vision. His lateral jump-cut ability will lead to explosive plays.
6. Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
Texas A&M interior offensive lineman Chase Bisontis consistently wins the leverage battle as a blocker on tape. The athletic guard possesses a high-level understanding of angles and how to take advantage of them. NFL starters at guard are routinely drafted in the second round or later, and Bisontis scouts like an instant contributor.
7. A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
A.J. Haulcy notched 346 career college tackles in four seasons at three different programs (New Mexico, Houston, and LSU). He's quick to adapt to new surroundings and also possesses the skill set required to immediately thrive as a box safety around the line of scrimmage. Haulcy also has 17 career pass breakup and 10 interceptions, so he's versatile enough to move around the defensive backfield and play a ball-hawking role in coverage.
8. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun was the fastest-recorded cornerback at the Senior Bowl, according to Zebra Technology. That athleticism should translate to NFL Combine drills, helping Igbinosun confirm his status as a future second-round pick. The Buckeyes standout is competitive and occasionally overly physical in coverage, but he possesses the size and speed combination NFL defenses covet on the outside.
9. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman could start garnering first-round buzz if he tests at the NFL Combine the way scouts expect him to. Thieneman is super athletic, and he's also versatile enough to trigger downhill as a run defender, and make plays as the over-the-top safety in coverage. Sideline to sideline range and speed are present throughout his tape.
10. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
Washington running back Jonah Coleman is being underrated throughout this pre-draft process. The battle for RB2 positioning behind Love is wide open and Coleman is in the mix. He possesses terrific lateral quickness and runs with contact balance, two traits that routinely translate to NFL success.