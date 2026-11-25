The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers currently own the top two overall selections in the real-time 2027 NFL Draft order heading into Week 12. Neither team is expected to target a quarterback. Cam Ward and Justin Herbert will almost certainly be their starters in 2027.

If the Titans and Chargers finish the season with the Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks, then someone will almost certainly trade up for a quarterback. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the top-ranked prospect, but quarterbacks Drew Mestemaker and CJ Carr are climbing draft boards. It wouldn't be surprising if Mestemaker went No. 1 overall.

There are several QB-needy franchises that would engage the Titans and/or Chargers in potential trade-up discussions. Remember, QB-desperation always wins out. We've identified three organizations most likely to trade up for a quarterback.

2027 NFL Draft: 3 Teams Could Trade Up For a Quarterback

New York Jets

The New York Jets have to escape the 2027 NFL Draft with a franchise quarterback. They took the bridge-quarterback route this past offseason with Geno Smith, and although he's playing well, they are 3-8. With three first-round picks at Darren Mougey's disposal, he possesses the capital to maneuver around the board as required.

The Jets' selections are currently slated for Nos. 4, 5, and 15 overall. If that ends up being the final order (or similar), sticking and picking would require Mestemaker and/or Carr to remain available beyond the opening three selections. Unless the Jets like the consensus QB2, that feels unlikely.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have dropped three consecutive contests. The ongoing losing streak has improved their real-time draft positioning to No. 6 overall. They are creeping closer to owning a top-five pick, and given their current form, it would be surprising if they finished the season outside the top five.

Four different quarterbacks have started for the Cardinals this season. Nothing can highlight their need for a franchise guy more. Rookie Carson Beck was extremely unimpressive in one start before getting injured. Now, 40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson is starting. The Cardinals should have designs on landing Mestemaker or Carr in this draft class.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns possess two first-round picks as a result of the Myles Garrett trade. Those selections are currently slated for Nos. 17 and 20 overall respectively. Not exactly the ideal range to draft a franchise quarterback.

General manager Andrew Berry has drafted extremely well over the past few classes, but the lack of a franchise quarterback remains a glaring issue. Berry has conducted half-measures at QB, and those solutions haven't panned out. It would benefit the Browns if this class had more first-round quarterbacks, and perhaps it will if Austin Simmons or Arch Manning declare. Berry does possess the capital necessary to consider trading up.