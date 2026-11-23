The Tennessee Titans moved the No. 1 overall selection spot in the 2027 NFL Draft real-time order following the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 10 win. The Titans remained in that spot following their Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The draft order is undergoing weekly changes.

We're releasing weekly first-round mock drafts every Monday. Using the real-time order prior to Monday Night Football, an eventful weekend in college football and the NFL forced us to make changes. Pretenders and contenders are revealing themselves.

The playoffs are fast approaching. Some rebuilding franchises are already shutting down players while solely playing for draft positioning. Our Week 11 mock draft is available below!

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Week 11 Throws Things Into a Blender

1. Tennessee Titans (1-9): Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

The Tennessee Titans will have a fascinating decision to make if they end up at No. 1 overall. Drafting a wide receiver isn't the best roster-building strategy after taking Carnell Tate with a top-five pick last year, especially with how embarrassing the defense is. Jeremiah Smith is generational though, and adding him to this offense benefits Cam Ward's development.

2. Los Angeles Chargers (1-9): Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

The Los Angeles Chargers would almost certainly be open to trading this selection to a QB-needy team. We haven't started projecting mock draft trades yet (soon), so they stick-and-pick Colin Simmons, the best overall pass-rushing prospect. Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree are on their last legs.

3. Miami Dolphins (1-9): Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

The Miami Dolphins are in no hurry to rush this multi-year rebuild. Don't be shocked if they pass on available quarterbacks to add a better prospect and premium talent elsewhere. Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore has elite shutdown potential, and would pair with 2026 first-rounder Chris Johnson to complete the overhaul at cornerback in Miami.

4. New York Jets (via IND, 3-8): Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

In this scenario, the New York Jets stay put at No. 4 overall and land QB1, Drew Mestemaker. If the draft order actually plays out this way, having the Chargers and Dolphins in front of them would certainly complicate things. The Jets must exit the 2027 draft with a rookie quarterback, and with patience, Mestermaker possesses every trait required to develop into a quality starter.

5. New York Jets (3-8): Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

University of Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam continues to dominate, and he was excellent against LSU on Saturday. Gilliam rushes opposing passers with quickness and explosiveness. The Jets could finally land a true Quinnen Williams replacement here.

6. Arizona Cardinals (3-8): CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

The Arizona Cardinals started 40-year old quarterback Josh Johnson in Sunday's blowout defeat. Nothing could illustrate their desperation for a franchise quarterback more. They've creeped up to No. 7 overall in the order, which gives them an excellent chance to land Notre Dame's CJ Carr, who continues to firmly establish himself as QB2 in this class.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7): Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

This Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense doesn't look like a Todd Bowles-coached unit. They allowed 31 points on Sunday, with Jared Goff throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Stewart strikes us as a Bowles-approved player. He's explosive and long with a rugged attitude.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (3-7): Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman believes in using premium selections on premium positions. Starting left tackle Jordan Mailata turns 30 in March, and the jury remains out on rookie Markel Bell at right tackle. Jordan Seaton is athletic enough to thrive at either position.

9. New Orleans Saints (3-7): Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

This is a Best Player Available selection for the New Orleans Saints. The defense clearly needs more talented playmakers. Georgia linebacker Chris Cole is an elite athlete with sideline-to-sideline ability. He could have a similar impact next season to what we're seeing from Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles this year.

10. Atlanta Falcons (3-7): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Kevin Stefanski's offense has looked occasionally explosive this season. Don't be shocked if a veteran quarterback is brought in to compete with Michael Penix Jr. next year (what Tua Tagovailoa was supposed to provide). Anyways, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker consistently generates big plays. Imagine inserting him into an offense with Drake London and Bijan Robinson. WHEW.

11. Baltimore Ravens (4-7): Trevor Lauck, IOL, Iowa

The Baltimore Ravens attempted to address the offensive line via numerous in-season trades. They've placed a bandaid on a firehose. Iowa’s Trevor Lauck is more of a permanent solution. Lauck has four-position versatility, but would probably play guard in Baltimore.

12. Washington Commanders (3-5-1): Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

This Washington Commanders defense continues to struggle while requiring more playmakers. Cornerback Ashton Hampton would address a major hole on the boundary. Hampton is physical, athletic, and capable of playing in any coverage scheme.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (4-7): Jackson Harris, WR, LSU

Now that Fernando Mendoza is officially under center, the Las Vegas Raiders must supply him with weapons. LSU's Jackson Harris is a fantastic story. Harris is maximizing his time in Baton Rouge after previous stints at Stanford and Hawaii. He's playing like a first-round pick, and could be a weapon on an NFL boundary next season.

14. Houston Texans (4-6): Boubacar Traore, EDGE, Notre Dame

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans believes in rushing the passer in waves. They don't have depth behind Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, as the Jadeveon Clowney addition hasn't panned out. Boubacar Traore is energetic with a versatile skillset, and Hunter is likely entering his final season with the Texans in 2027.

15. New York Jets (via DAL, 5-6): Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota

The Jets drafted QB Drew Mestemaker earlier in this scenario. Their offensive line is a fairly decent unit, but two weakest starters play left guard (Dylan Parham) and center (Josh Myers). Minnesota's Greg Johnson would be plug-and-play at either spot.

16. New England Patriots (5-5): Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

New England Patriots sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson is currently on IR with scary-sounding neurological symptoms. Mike Vrabel doesn't appear to value Rhamondre Stevenson as more than a situational back. With looming questions and uncertain futures at bay here, the Patriots opt for Florida's Jadan Baugh, a potential three-down player and RB1 in this class.

17. Cleveland Browns (via LAR, 6-4): Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Quarterback remains a long-term need for the Cleveland Browns. Miami's Darian Mensah has some physical limitations, but his ability to play like a precise point guard and ball-distributor will be appreciated at the next level. Mensah reads defenses at an incredibly high level, and the Browns have a decent supporting cast with ascending offensive playmakers.

18. Seattle Seahawks (6-4): Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

The Seattle Seahawks offense is made up of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and friends. Cooper Kupp is aging, and Rashid Shaheed is disappointing on his bloated contract. Nick Marsh is the best run-after-catch threat in this wide receiver class, and he's a legitimate red-zone weapon, too.

19. Carolina Panthers (5-5): Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah

The Carolina Panthers have dealt with multiple issues at both offensive tackle spots, with Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton dealing with injuries. Despite picking Monroe Freeling with a first-round pick, another investment may prove necessary. Utah's Zereoue Williams has exceeded expectations this year while emerging from the shadows to become a top-20 overall prospect.

20. Cleveland Browns (6-4): Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

The Cleveland Browns need to continue investing in defensive lineman, as Myles Garrett obviously hasn't been replaced. Alabama's Devan Thompkins is a very intriguing prospect. Thompkins is big and violent with inside-outside versatility.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4): Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. at wide receiver this past season. The results have come nowhere near meeting expectations. If the Steelers are looking for a do-over, Reed Harris is similar in the sense that he’s a towering contested-catch winner on the outside.

22. Dallas Cowboys (via GB, 6-4): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Dallas Cowboys' defense is so bad that they've already stripped first-year coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties. There's no magic pill to fix this defense. Premium resources must continue being invested. Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV is a supremely athletic coverage defender with mirror-and-match capabilities.

23. New York Giants (6-3-1): Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

The New York Giants are exceeding expectations, but a permanent replacement for Dexter Lawrence is still needed. Will Echoles is a different type of player, but still rushes the passer and stuffs the run at a high level on the interior. The Giants had reported interest in trading for Jeffery Simmons, and Echoles projects in that 3-tech role.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (via JAX, 7-3): KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

The Philadelphia Eagles are not getting the desired production out of the safety position. Howie Roseman's affinity for Georgia Bulldog prospects has been well documented. He gets another one here in safety KJ Bolden. Bolden is plug-and-play with pro-ready characteristics.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (7-2): Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The Cincinnati Bengals notable secondary defenders D.J. Turner and Dax Hill on expiring contracts. With at least one replacement likely needed, we love Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones in this Al Golden defense. Jones is extremely long and physical at the catch point.

26. Minnesota Vikings (7-2): Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Minnesota Vikings' quarterback desperation reached a boiling point following Carson Wentz's Monday Night Football stinker in Week 9. They responded by trading for Kirk Cousins, because the defense deserves an offense that can match their effort. With J.J. McCarthy no longer around, quarterback is still a long-term question. Perhaps the Vikings will take advantage of Dante Moore's projected slide.

27. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2): Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

The Kansas City Chiefs should be preparing for life after Travis Kelce (even after his throwback showing on Sunday). A dynamic pass catcher is needed to continue evaluating this offense, as Patrick Mahomes still does the heavy lifting. LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green has elite ball skills at the position.

28. Tennessee Titans (via CHI, 8-2): Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

The Titans could take this Chicago Bears pick in various directions, because they still have a multitude of needs after selecting Jeremiah Smith at No. 1 overall. When trying to match need with BPA, Texas' Jelani McDonald sticks out after the Amani Hooker trade. There's no surefire fit here at EDGE or offensive tackle, and McDonald has the versatility and ball-hawking tendencies they lost in Amani Hooker.

29. Denver Broncos (8-2): Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Mike McGlinchey isn't guaranteed to return to the Denver Broncos next season. The aging Garett Bolles will eventually need replacing. The Broncos need to start investing at offensive tackle. Trevor Goosby was once viewed as a potential top-10 pick, but a season-ending injury might mean he's in store for a draft-day slide.

30. Detroit Lions (8-2): Ty Benefield, S, LSU

The Detroit Lions will almost certainly be addressing their secondary. LSU safety Ty Benefield has been a rising prospect this season. Benefield is a big-bodied safety with length and athleticism, and his two-interception performance versus Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns turned heads.

31. San Francisco 49ers (8-1): Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

The San Francisco 49ers finished last in sacks last season, and they're near the bottom again this year. Mykel Williams is still developing, and Nick Bosa is in decline. Pass-rushing help is required. Yhonzae Pierre is aggressive and versatile with violent intentions.

32. Buffalo Bills (9-1): A.J. Holmes Jr., DT, Texas Tech

The Buffalo Bills have a fairly stacked roster with no glaring holes. They could target a number of positions that aren't overly pressing needs with this selection. If Ed Oliver doesn't return, defensive tackle is among the possibilities. Texas Tech's A.J. Holmes Jr. has been a 2026 riser, having already registered eight sacks.