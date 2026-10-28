Grading Top QB Prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft After Week 8: Drew Mestemaker Keeps Rising

The 2027 NFL Draft appears destined to feature a much more complicated quarterback class than scouts initially hoped for. We began the college football season assuming Arch Manning and Dante Moore would compete for No. 1 overall. Absolutely nothing has gone as expected.

We currently have six quarterback prospects with potential first-round grades. Entering Week 9 on the calendar, we're ranking and grading each quarterback according to that scale. This class has been delivering unexpected results.

2027 NFL Draft: Grading & Ranking Our Top QB Prospects After Week 8

6. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will be the most difficult evaluation. He likely would have been drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Jets had he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, he returned to Eugene to further his development. Nothing went according to plan.

Surrounded by a worst supporting cast on offense, Moore struggled mightily in an upset loss to Oklahoma State in Week 2. He later suffered a concussion versus USC in Week 4. Head coach Dan Lanning recently announced Moore will not play again this season. Scouts are left with a complicated evaluation. GRADE: D+

5. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Some teams will disqualify Trinidad Chambliss due to age and size-related deficiencies. The sixth-year senior will turn 25 as an NFL rookie, and has officially measured in at 5-foot-11 7/8. That makes Chambliss an extremely unique evaluation.

The former Ferris State transfer is a flat-out playmaker though. Chambliss has a natural throwing release that consistently generates velocity. Chambliss is athletic enough to thrive as a dual-threat QB. There's a "clutch" and big-game moment element to his game. After excellent showings versus Louisville and LSU, he unfortunately had his worst game against Texas, throwing three interceptions. GRADE: C

4. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The 2026 season has been a rollercoaster for Texas quarterback Arch Manning. He's come nowhere near meeting preseason expectations. Manning's campaign also hasn't been quite as terrible as social media indicates.

Manning looked like the as-advertised No. 1 overall selection in a historic comeback win over Ohio State in Week 2. He was then legitimately poor in a three-game stretch versus Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Florida that had people wondering if Steve Sarkisian would bench him. Manning was better versus Ole Miss, but he still needs to do a lot of growing before reaching his ceiling. GRADE: C+

3. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame QB CJ Carr continues to operate the offense at an extremely high level. He's an efficient thrower who routinely hits his easy-button answers thanks to excellent recognition skills. He's consistently accurate with plus ball placement. Carr's processing abilities and mechanics are consistently impressive.

The biggest debate surrounding Carr will surround his average physical tools. He's more of a take-what-the-defense-gives-you QB that he is physically gifted or talented. He doesn't create outside of structure with any regularity, but he'll execute an offense at a high level. The right coaching pairing could pay dividends. GRADE: B

2. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Darian Mensah has fully capitalized on his opportunity at Miami in 2026 after previously spending time at Tulane (2023-24) and Duke (2025). Operating in Shannon Dawson's QB-friendly system, Mensah has thrown for 2,151 yards, 22 touchdowns, and one interception through seven games. The California native has essentially been perfect.

Mensah has completed 81.4% of his passing attempts. He's consistently aware of his surroundings and understands how to quickly beat aggressive defenses. Mensah often targets underneath, so scouts have fair questions about his drive velocity and capability to deliver enough zip on tight-window throws. GRADE: B+

1. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oregon State

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has established himself as QB1 roughly halfway through the college football season. Scouts were extremely intrigued to see how Mestemaker would handle his transfer from North Texas to Stillwater. Thus far, he's passed the test with flying colors.

Mestemaker shows zero hesitation when it comes to letting it rip. The strong-armed quarterback has produced resume-defining games versus Oregon and Houston. Given his general inexperience, he's still growing as a quarterback, but he generates explosive plays through his willingness to test throwing windows. GRADE: A-