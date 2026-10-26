2027 NFL Draft Order After Week 7: All 32 Teams' Biggest Emerging Roster Need

The real-time 2027 NFL Draft order is undergoing drastic changes on a weekly basis. Week 7 action threw the order into a blender once again. Postseason hopefuls are starting to separate themselves.

Prior to the conclusion of the Monday Night Football showdown between the division rival Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, we've updated the current NFL Draft order. We've also combined the real-time order with every team's (way-too-early) biggest emerging roster hole. Consider it a look ahead to which roster needs each franchise may address.

Draft season is approaching!

2027 NFL Draft Order in Week 7: Every Team's Biggest Roster Need

1. Los Angeles Chargers (0-6) Biggest Need: QB

The Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line is an unmitigated disaster again, but if they're drafting this high, they'll strongly consider replacing Justin Herbert at QB. Jeremiah Smith is a potential consolation prize, but Herbert and the organization could be at a crossroads this offseason

2. Tennessee Titans (1-6) Biggest Need: EDGE

The Tennessee Titans need a dynamic edge rusher to pair with Jeffery Simmons and complete Robert Saleh's defense. It's too early to give up on Cam Ward. Alternatively, a left tackle to replace the overpriced Dan Moore is another option.

3. Miami Dolphins (1-5) Biggest Need: QB

The Miami Dolphins defeated their division rival New York Jets for their first win on Sunday, but they don't appear tempted to accelerate this multi-year rebuilding phase they've willingly entered. However, could they pass on the top QB if given an opportunity to draft him? Currently, that's Drew Mestemaker.

4. Washington Commanders (1-4-1) Biggest Need: CB

With Terry McLaurin having suffered a serious season-ending injury, and Stefon Diggs on a one-year contract, wide receiver will be a big-time NFL Draft need for the Washington Commanders. Watching them struggle at cornerback every week, however, we can't endorse it as their biggest need. The Commanders need some corners who can cover.

5. Houston Texans (2-5) Biggest Need: OL

The Houston Texans currently have two starting offensive lineman playing on expiring contracts (Trent Brown and Evan Brown). It feels like GM Nick Caserio retools his starting five every offseason. Major changes are coming.

6. New York Jets (via IND, 2-5) Biggest Need: QB

Geno Smith is obviously a stopgap solution for the New York Jets. Getting a future franchise quarterback with one of their three first-round picks is a must-achieve for GM Darren Mougey.

7. Arizona Cardinals (2-5) Biggest Need: QB

The Arizona Cardinals are now equipped with more ammo following the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade. This organization desperately needs a franchise quarterback to breathe life back into the program.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) Biggest Need: DL

It's been a disappointing season for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that entered 2026 with playoff aspirations, but a dominant Week 7 win over the Carolina Panthers restored some faith. With Baker Mayfield signed to an extension, strengthening the trenches on both offense and defense should be an offseason priority.

9. New York Jets (2-5) Secondary Need: DL

Despite drafting David Bailey at No. 2 overall, the Jets aren't generating consistent pressure as a pass-rushing unit. An interior pass rusher to help further unlock Bailey would be useful. Think of a long-term Quinnen Williams replacement.

10. New Orleans Saints (2-5) Biggest Need: EDGE

Chase Young continues to revive his career with the New Orleans Saints, but this defense isn't rushing the passer with enough consistency. Plus, this is surely Cameron Jordan's final year with the organization.

11. New York Jets (via DAL, 2-4) Third-Biggest Need: CB

Having already prioritized a quarterback and defensive tackle for the Jets, we were torn between cornerback and interior offensive lineman for their third-biggest priority. Cornerback lacks a shutdown player. Dylan Parham could also be upgraded at guard.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) Biggest Need: IOL

Between injuries to Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, the Cam Jurgens trade, and the Lane Johnson midseason retirement, things have gone totally off the rails for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026. The interior offensive line was a major need even before the Jurgens move. Howie Roseman needs to totally revamp the guard/center spots.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) Biggest Need: WR

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to slow-play the decision to insert Fernando Mendoza in at quarterback. He's developing behind the scenes while Kirk Cousins plays pretty good football. Anyhow, two tight ends (Bowers & Mayer) and a running back (Jeanty) are arguably the passing attack's biggest weapons. That can't be the case when Mendoza takes over permanently in 2027.

14. Cleveland Browns (via LAR, 3-4) Biggest Need: QB

Who would have guessed the earlier of the Cleveland Browns' scheduled first-round picks would be the one originally belonging to the Los Angeles Rams? Anyhow, quarterback is still their biggest future need. Deshaun Watson is playing decently, but GM Andrew Berry needs to find a long-term solution.

15. Atlanta Falcons (3-4) Biggest Need: OT

The Atlanta Falcons' secondary need is probably at cornerback, but offensive tackle has our attention. Stud left tackle Jake Matthews will turn 35 around Super Bowl weekend. The Falcons need to think about his successor.

16. Baltimore Ravens (4-3) Biggest Need: CB

We nearly listed offensive linemen for the Baltimore Ravens, but the Cam Jurgens trade should help settle things. Alternatively, Marlon Humphrey and Chido Awuzie are on expiring contracts at cornerback. They could target a first-round corner to pair with Nate Wiggins

17. Seattle Seahawks (4-3) Biggest Need: EDGE

Dante Fowler Jr. hasn't appropriately replaced Boye Mafe for the Seattle Seahawks. Uchenna Nwosu is also on an expiring contract. Expect GM John Schneider to invest heavily at pass rusher again this coming offseason.

18. New England Patriots (4-3) Biggest Need: S

We debated settling on right guard, but ultimately landed on a safety for the New England Patriots. This is shaping up to be a quality safety class. Mike Vrabel needs an eventual successor for the aging Kevin Byard.

19. Carolina Panthers (3-3) Biggest Need: OL

There'll be issues to sort through on the offensive line in Carolina. Does Ikem Ekwonu have a future at guard for the Panthers? How long does Taylor Moton have at right tackle? Solidifying Bryce Young's protection unit will have GM Dan Morgan's attention.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB, 4-3) Biggest Need: CB

The Dallas Cowboys could target a wide receiver if this is George Pickens' last season with the team. We simply couldn't prioritize that over a cornerback. Watching the current state of Christian Parker's defense, it desperately needs a DaRon Bland upgrade.

21. New York Giants (4-2-1) Biggest Need: DT

The New York Giants' primary need will be on defense. Possibly at cornerback, but likelier at defensive tackle. They've struggled terribly to stifle opposing rushing attacks, and Dexter Lawrence's departure created a huge interior hole.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) Biggest Need: LB

We thought the Jacksonville Jaguars would prioritize a Devin Lloyd replacement in last year's draft, but they didn't select one until 240th overall. They've been overly reliant on Ventrell Miller and Dennis Gardeck. A stud linebacker next to Foye Oluokun would further transform this defense

23. Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) Biggest Need: CB/S

The Cincinnati Bengals will probably need both cornerbacks and safeties in the offseason with D.J. Turner and Dax Hill among those in the final year of their contracts. Elsewhere, Chase Brown is a pending free agent, too. Can they afford to re-sign Brown with so much invested in Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins?

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) Biggest Need: CB

The Joey Porter Jr. trade created a sizable need at cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's worth noting that inside linebacker Patrick Queen is on an expiring contract. With Drew Allar or Will Howard likely succeeding Aaron Rodgers, we're backing this pick to be spent on defense.

25. Detroit Lions (4-2) Biggest Need: CB

The Detroit Lions are allowing a league-high amount of passing yards per game. The alleged Terrion Arnold off-field situation was very unfortunate. The Lions desperately need some cornerbacks who can consistently cover the opposition.

26. Cleveland Browns (5-2) Secondary Need: EDGE

After hopefully addressing quarterback with their first selection, the Cleveland Browns should turn attention to an EDGE rusher. Myles Garrett's departure obviously left a gaping hole. Even though they got back a quality player in Jared Verse, he's not Garrett.

27. Denver Broncos (5-2) Biggest Need: OT

This Denver Broncos offensive line doesn't look quite as dominant as in year's past. Aging left tackle Garett Bolles is beginning to show signs of decline. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is also a potential cap casualty, as he's currently not meeting the expectations attached to his high-priced contract.

28. Chicago Bears (5-2) Biggest Need: EDGE/CB

You could probably flip a coin between cornerback and EDGE for the Chicago Bears. Tyrique Stevenson is a pending free agent and Montez Sweat still doesn't have an appropriate running mate. Dennis Allen's defense requires reinforcements.

29. Buffalo Bills (5-1) Biggest Need: S

The Buffalo Bills have attempted to address safety via various avenues, to no avail. Having C.J. Gardner-Johnson suspended for an alleged spitting issue is truly embarrassing. Cole Bishop is playing quality football, especially when aligned around the line of scrimmage. A ballhawk on the back end would complete wonders for this defense.

30. San Francisco 49ers (6-1) Biggest Need: EDGE

Nick Bosa continues to show signs of decline and Mykel Williams is coming along slowly. The San Francisco 49ers could use a dynamic pass rusher to transform Raheem Morris' defense. This has been bubbling for a while, with them finishing 32nd in sacks last season.

31. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) Biggest Need: LT/WR

Undrafted left tackle Kahlil Benson is performing admirably. Josh Simmons going back on IR is extremely concerning for his future with the team. The Kansas City Chiefs need to think about their 2027 plan to protect Patrick Mahomes' blindside. Alternatively, a wide receiver has felt like an annual need lately.

32. Minnesota Vikings (6-0) Biggest Need: IOL

The Minnesota Vikings are elite on defense with Brian Flores overseeing the operation. Kevin O'Connell's offense hasn't matched the defense's form, but the team is undefeated nonetheless. Shortcomings at center have hampered the offense. They could be better across the entire interior.

3 Teams Without a First-Round Pick in the 2027 NFL Draft

Indianapolis Colts (2-5) Biggest Need: QB

Last week, we predicted the Indianapolis Colts would have a new GM, HC, and QB in 2027. We're 1/3rd of the way there following Chris Ballard's dismissal. The Colts are facing a daunting rebuild without a first-round selection, and the next GM will undeniably be tasked with finding a franchise quarterback.

Green Bay Packers (4-3) Biggest Need: OL

The Green Bay Packers possess several needs across the offensive line. Perhaps veteran Kevin Zeitler will eventually get into the lineup and help settle this unit. Sorting through the protection struggles will be Brian Gutekunst's top offseason priority.

Los Angeles Rams (3-4) Biggest Need: WR

The injured Davante Adams is on an expiring contract. Surely the Los Angeles Rams will extend Puka Nacua, right? Either way, the future of the wide receiver position remains in-limbo, and that's without a first-round pick as a result of the Myles Garrett trade.