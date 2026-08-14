Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Draft RB Rankings: Early Battles Brewing at the Top

The 2026 NFL Draft class of running backs was described as lackluster. Jeremiyah Love was the top prospect at the position as just two ball-carriers were selected in the opening round (Love, alongside his teammate Jadarian Price). The 2027 crop of running back prospects carries exciting potential heading into the upcoming college football campaign.

Our early scouting notes indicate there may not be a Love-like prospect, but it wouldn't be shocking if multiple running backs emerged as potential first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. There are some dynamic ball carriers expected to generate headlines this Fall. Having begun the scouting process, we're releasing our way-too-early running back rankings, presenting our top five prospects at the position before the season begins.

2027 NFL Draft: Way-Too-Early RB Rankings

1. Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Jadan Baugh broke out at Florida in 2025, rushing for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. The Atlanta, Georgia native projects as a potential three-down back. Baugh is a patient runner with terrific vision and contact balance. He finds creases in every blocking scheme and can bounce off tacklers in the open field.

Baugh also registered 33 receptions this past season and has flashed physicality in pass protection. Expanding that workload could help establish him as the best running back in this class. Baugh is a fairly complete prospect, though scouts have questions about his long speed.

2. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Kewan Lacy transferred from Missouri to Ole Miss after barely playing as a true freshman. It proved to be an excellent decision as Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns in his debut campaign with the Rebels. It was among the more prolific individual performances in all of college football in 2025.

Lacy's elite vision helps him identify cutback lanes, aiding his knack for finding the end zone. He's an explosive runner with short-area quickness and tackle-slipping ability. Lacy has also proven to be reliable in pass protection. Expanding his route tree and showcasing more natural hands out of the backfield would make him a more well-rounded playmaker.

3. Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

As impressive as Lacy and Baugh were, it was Missouri's Ahmad Hardy who led the SEC in rushing yards last season with 1,649. It represented Hardy's second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. He also produced career highs in yards per carry (6.4) and touchdowns (16).

It's worth noting Hardy was shot and wounded while attending a concert in his native Mississippi in May. Hopefully it doesn't have a negative impact on his 2026 season or pre-draft process. If healthy, Hardy possesses high-level traits like vision and contact balance to be the best running back in college football this year.

4. LJ Martin, RB, BYU

With the first three running backs all playing in the SEC, LJ Martin may be the best-kept secret on this list. The BYU playmaker is entering his fourth season after enjoying his first 1,000-yard campaign. Martin rushed for a career-high 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging an effective 5.5 yards per attempt.

Martin is an incredibly impressive athlete at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. The experienced ball carrier is rarely tackled by the first defender on tape, displaying strong contact balance. Martin is a patient runner at the line of scrimmage, showing a willing patience to let his blocks develop.

5. Mark Fletcher Jr., RB, Miami

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. made a statement in the National Championship Game versus Indiana, rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns. It placed an appropriate bow on a regular-season showing that produced 1,192 yards and 12 scores. Fletcher will attempt to carry that momentum over to 2026.

Fletcher might possess the most powerful leg drive of any back in this class. He's incredibly difficult to tackle at 6-2, 225. Fletcher's short-yardage power is evident and he was elite after contact in 2025, averaging 3.88 yards after contact per attempt. After producing just 17 receptions in 2025, proving he's got a complete skill set will be key to ultimately determining his pre-draft stock.