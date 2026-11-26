Three quarterbacks have been mainstays in our latest first-round mock draft for the 2027 NFL Draft. Drew Mestemaker, CJ Carr, and Darian Mensah are the consensus top three quarterback prospects right now. Mestemaker is expected to be selected with a top-4 pick, possibly at No. 1 overall.

Potential fits for Mestemaker, Carr, and Mensah have begun emerging. There are clear-cut rebuilding teams that will enter the market for a quarterback in this draft. Several teams slated to possess top-10 selections desperately need a franchise quarterback.

Below, we've analyzed way-too-early landing spots for Mestemaker, Carr, and Mensah. *This scenario assumes Missouri's Austin Simmons and Texas' Arch Manning return to school in 2027.

2027 NFL Draft: Early Landing Spots For Top QB Prospects

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers currently hold the Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks in the real-time draft order. If one of them claims the top selection, they'll have to decide between drafting Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, or trading the pick to a QB-needy team for a haul of capital. Anyone trading up would almost certainly be targeting Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

Mestemaker has established himself as QB1 in this unpredictable class. The former North Texas walk-on is raw and inexperienced, but has displayed every tool required to develop into a franchise quarterback since his transfer to Stillwater. There could be a bidding war for Mestemaker's services.

Early fits: New York Jets, Miami Dolphins

CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Everything is still being determined about this quarterback class. If the season ended today, Notre Dame's CJ Carr would likely be viewed as QB2. Carr has enjoyed an excellent season as the Fighting Irish's quarterback.

Carr lacks elite tools from an arm strength or athletic perspective, but his tools in those areas should at least meet NFL thresholds. What truly separates Carr is his accuracy, ball placement, and football IQ both pre-and-post snap. He appears prepared to execute an NFL offense while reading opposing defenses, a trait few collegiate quarterbacks are ready for nowadays.

Early fits: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons

Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

University of Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is having a phenomenal season following his transfer from Duke. Currently executing Shannon Dawson's offense at an elite clip, Mensah has thrown for 3,317 yards, 29 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The numbers are undeniable.

Mensah is incredibly poised and calm in the pocket. The former Tulane quarterback is a high-level processor, and he's extremely accurate with elite ball placement ability. Mensah lacks desirable physical tools, but a league that has struggled to develop toolsy quarterbacks lately should be high on Mensah's intangibles.

Early fits: Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers