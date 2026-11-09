2027 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Projection Looks Completely Different

The real-time order for the 2027 NFL Draft continues undergoing weekly changes. Week 9 reshuffled the order once again. One constant? The winless Los Angeles Chargers continue heading for the No. 1 overall pick.

Saturday welcomed some exciting results in college football, including a showdown between top quarterback prospects in the Miami-Notre Dame game. We continue learning about the upcoming class. Meanwhile in the NFL, postseason contenders are distancing themselves from pretenders.

With the NFL schedule quickly progressing towards the playoffs, we've shifted to a weekly mock-draft release. You can find new first-round projections every Monday, using the real-time order. Here's our Week 9 version.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Week 9 Welcomes Big Changes

1. Los Angeles Chargers (0-8): Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

The Los Angeles Chargers continue losing games while looking pitiful offensively. Several steps must be taken this offseason in an attempt to rescue Justin Herbert from reaching lost-cause territory. Step No. 1 is drafting Jeremiah Smith with the first overall selection.

2. Tennessee Titans (1-7): Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

The Tennessee Titans needed a dynamic edge rusher even before they traded away Jeffery Simmons. The defensive line will struggle mightily without him. Texas’ Colin Simmons is athletic and productive, and feels like a good fit for Robert Saleh's aggressive system.

3. Miami Dolphins (1-7): Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

The Miami Dolphins don't appear intent on rushing this rebuild. Malik Willis has mostly performed admirably and they don't need to force a quarterback in a class that has disappointed. Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is the clear-cut best prospect on the board here, and he'd form a long-term partnership with 2026 first-round pick Chris Johnson.

4. New York Jets (via IND, 2-7): Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

The New York Jets are not on the same timeline as the Dolphins, as there's more urgency for GM Darren Mougey to find a franchise QB. Drew Mestemaker has easily established himself as QB1 in this class should he declare. The Jets also have two additional first-round picks to target positional players with.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (2-7): Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman would target a premium-position prospect with a top-five pick. They have a need at edge and South Carolina's Dylan Stewart has high-level athletic tools as a pass rusher. We'll learn more about Stewart's character throughout the predraft process, but Roseman doesn't shy away from the occasional risk.

6. New York Jets (2-7): Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

The Jets desperately need more defensive playmakers. Georgia linebacker Chris Cole is certainly among the best defensive prospects in this entire class. Cole is an elite athlete with true sideline-to-sideline range.

7. Washington Commanders (2-5-1): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

The Terry McLaurin injury has further exposed the Washington Commanders' pressing need for another playmaking wide receiver. Indiana's Charlie Becker is having a phenomenal season. Becker combines elite ball skills with breathtaking take-the-top-off speed. Jayden Daniels would greatly benefit from having him at his disposal.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6): Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will address the trenches this offseason. Head coach Todd Bowles will appreciate Devan Thompkins' inside-outside versatility. The Alabama defensive lineman plays with size and toughness.

9. Arizona Cardinals (3-6): Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

The Arizona Cardinals benched (and then traded) Jacoby Brissett in favor of Gardner Minshew moving forward. This is clearly a landing spot for a top quarterback prospect. None have been more accurate or precise than Miami's Darian Mensah, even after Saturday's difficult loss to Notre Dame. There's a ceiling on his athletic tools, but Mensah operates an offense in such impressive fashion.

10. Atlanta Falcons (3-6): Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah

Utah's Zereoue Williams has been fantastic this season. He's firmly in the OT1 conversation, and is arguably playing better than Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu did last season, two Utes tackles who ended up being first-round picks. The Atlanta Falcons need a successor for Jake Matthews.

11. Houston Texans (3-5): Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

The Houston Texans claimed an important victory over the Chargers on Sunday, but remain outside the postseason picture at a disappointing 3-5. The offensive line is among the position groups that haven't met expectations. LSU left tackle Jordan Seaton would be an upgrade, especially in pass protection.

12. New Orleans Saints (3-5): Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

The New Orleans Saints need more impactful pass rushers across the defensive line. Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles has game-wrecking potential as a three-tech. Echoles would help a Saints defense that is preparing for life after Cameron Jordan.

13. New York Jets (via DAL, 4-5): Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

This Jets pass rush is struggling despite drafting David Bailey at No. 2 overall. A dynamic interior slasher would make a major difference. Tennessee's Xavier Gilliam continues climbing draft boards while producing 6.0 sacks and 11.5 TFLs in nine appearances this season.

14. Baltimore Ravens (4-5): Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota

The Baltimore Ravens' offensive line has seriously underperformed this season. Minnesota's Greg Johnson has legitimate five-position versatility, but he's best-suited to play inside. Johnson would probably slot in at left guard for the Ravens.

15. Las Vegas Raiders (4-5): Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders need to prioritize Fernando Mendoza's development this offseason. Brock Bowers is a superstar, but having a go-to wide receiver would also benefit this offense. Indiana's Nick Marsh is a QB-friendly target with elite run-after-catch skills.

16. Cleveland Browns (5-4): CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Deshaun Watson has performed reasonably well all things considered, but the Cleveland Browns need a long-term solution at quarterback. With a stellar defense and supporting cast in place, they can find continued success with a quarterback who operates the offense efficiently. CJ Carr could be their perfect match. Carr is a precise quarterback with good mechanics and sound decision-making.

17. Seattle Seahawks (5-4): KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Wide receiver is a bigger need for the Seattle Seahawks than most realize. The Rashid Shaheed contract hasn't aged well, and Cooper Kupp's most productive years are clearly behind him. KJ Duff would be an excellent complement to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Duff is a throwback boundary playmaker.

18. Cleveland Browns (via LAR, 5-4): Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

EDGE remains a long-term need for the Browns following the Myles Garrett trade. Alabama pass rusher Yhonzae Pierre is the slight favorite to be the third edge-rusher drafted. Pierre is both aggressive and energetic with terrific play strength.

19. Carolina Panthers (3-5): Trevor Lauck, OL, Iowa

The Carolina Panthers have issues across the offensive line, at both guard and tackle. Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Lauck is versatile enough to play multiple positions. The Panthers could draft Lauck and sort through his best positional fit later.

20. New England Patriots (5-4): Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State

Safety will probably be an offseason need for the New England Patriots, given Kevin Byard's advancing age. Ohio State's Jaylen McClain is really, really good. McClain is versatile, and has already produced career highs in pass breakups and interceptions this season.

21. Dallas Cowboys (via GB, 6-3): Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Despite doubling down with first-round picks in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys need to continue pouring resources into the defense. They were fortunate Caleb Downs slid, and they caught another break in this scenario with Ashton Hampton. Clemson's Hampton has shutdown cornerback abilities.

22. New York Giants (5-2-1): A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

The New York Giants continue rolling, sitting comfortably atop the NFC East. The most obvious need on defense is at defensive tackle, where Dexter Lawrence's departure is being felt. Oregon's A'Mauri Washington possesses a somewhat similar skill set as a bigger body type who moves incredibly well for his size.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (6-2): KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals have multiple cornerbacks and safeties on expiring contracts. With uncertainty surrounding the future statuses of Dax Hill and D.J. Turner, they address one of those potential holes here. Georgia safety KJ Bolden can play a roaming role in the secondary due to his excellent ball skills.

24. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2): Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman is no longer the surefire first-round pick he was being touted as during the preseason. The Kansas City Chiefs will be drafting late, and should appreciate his size and playmaking ability at a position of need. Coleman's draft stock continues to be a question mark, but the Chiefs can afford to take a risk on an extremely talented prospect.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2): David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Jacksonville Jaguars GM James Gladstone appreciates traits. Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone hasn't met his potential yet, but he's flush with upside. Stone possesses the athletic tools required to continue improving.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Joey Porter trade created a long-term need at cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a shame they couldn't complete an extension. Georgia's Ellis Robinson IV would quickly slot into the starting lineup. Robinson is extremely athletic with electric change-of-direction ability.

27. Detroit Lions (6-2): Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Cornerback has been the Detroit Lions' most-obvious need all season long. Mississippi State CB Kelley Jones is big, long, and combative at the catch point. Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard would appreciate his approach.

28. Tennessee Titans (via CHI, 7-2): Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky

After taking Colin Simmons at No. 2, the Titans will have another pick shortly after this one in the early 30s of the second round. That offers GM Mike Borgonzi loads of flexibility. Borgonzi takes advantage to select his future starting left tackle with this Chicago Bears selection. Lance Heard, a former Tennessee transfer, plays with the aggression the Titans want in offensive lineman.

29. Denver Broncos (7-2): Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Texas left tackle Trevor Goosby now faces a complicated predraft process after suffering a season-ending knee injury. The Denver Broncos can afford to be patient, but need an eventual successor for the aging Garret Bolles. With Mike McGlinchey underperforming, the Broncos could address both offensive tackle spots.

30. Minnesota Vikings (6-1): Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

The Minnesota Vikings have been mentioned frequently as suitors in the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes. As of this mock draft, they have not gotten a deal across the finish line, and other teams are in the mix. Their interest highlights a clear positional need, and Florida's Jadan Baugh has bellcow potential as this class' RB1.

31. Buffalo Bills (6-1): Kingston Lopa, S, California

Safety is an even bigger need for the Buffalo Bills following their decision to release C.J. Gardner-Johnson. California safety Kingston Lopa has been among the biggest rising prospects throughout this college football season. Lopa, a former Oregon transfer, is a big-bodied defender who could handle various responsibilities for a pro defense.

32. San Francisco 49ers (7-1): Boubacar Traore, EDGE, Notre Dame

The San Francisco 49ers didn't register a sack on Sunday and none of their defenders have reached 4.0 sacks yet this season. Nick Bosa is getting older and Mykel Williams is still developing. Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore is an exciting EDGE prospect and he was tremendous in Saturday's showcase victory over Miami.