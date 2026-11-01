2027 NFL Draft: 5 Midseason Risers Who Are Changing Big Boards Everywhere

We're learning more about the 2027 NFL Draft with each passing week. The real-time order is undergoing fluid changes. College prospects are providing larger sample sizes for scouts to evaluate.

Quarterbacks are driving the conversation. Big Boards are being adjusted all across the league accordingly. We've had numerous risers shake things up since preseason rankings.

We've identified the five biggest rising prospects for scouts this season. All five will be included in first-round mock drafts moving forward.

5 Biggest Risers Across All 2027 NFL Draft Big Boards

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Nothing we thought we knew about the quarterback class during the preseason has come true. Both Arch Manning and Dante Moore, presumed No. 1 overall picks, have struggled mightily. They've created opportunities for someone like Drew Mestemaker to claim QB1 status.

Mestemaker has been excellent at Oklahoma State, capitalizing on his transfer from North Texas. He's an aggressive three-level thrower who generates velocity and tests tight throwing windows. Should he declare, Mestemaker is the current favorite to be the first quarterback drafted.

Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah

The offensive tackle class is another position group that has delivered unpredictable results. Most of the preseason darlings have disappointed. That created a pathway for Utah's Zereoue Williams to throw his name into the OT1 conversation.

Utah had two first-round tackles drafted last April in Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu. Williams has arguably put better stuff on tape this season than they did last year. Williams possesses the frame and athleticism required to shut down pass rushers.

Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole had preseason expectations, but he's managed to surpass them. He's a sideline-to-sideline defender with elite athleticism. Cole has already produced 40 tackles, three pass breakups, and 2.5 sacks this season.

Cole is being discussed as an elite defensive prospect, and there's only a few of those. Scouts have noted the early impacts Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles have had. Cole is being viewed as possibly having a similar impact as a rookie in 2027.

Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam has arguably been the biggest riser. The Penn State transfer has fully capitalized on his opportunity in Knoxville. Gilliam is extremely explosive who is routinely penetrating the backfield on tape.

The Montgomery Village native has produced 26 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks. Gilliam's first-step quickness is overwhelming interior blockers on a weekly basis. He also showcases active hands when rushing the passer.

Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky

Like Zereoue Williams, Kentucky offensive tackle Lance Heard has been another rising blocker. You shouldn't read a single mock draft in November-onward without Heard in the first round. He's been that dominant for the Wildcats.

Heard is an extremely physical throwback mauler. His rare size overwhelms and dominates defenders on tape. A University of Tennessee transfer, Heard has allowed a pressure rate under 2.5% this season, per ESPN Analytics.