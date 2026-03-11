Ravens to Sign Trey Hendrickson Following Maxx Crosby Trade Fallout
In this story:
The Ravens have their franchise pass rusher, hopefully for real this time.
According to multiple reports, Baltimore has agreed to terms with defensive end Trey Hendrickson on a four-year deal, $112 million contract. The move comes following the fallout of their trade agreement for the Raiders with Maxx Crosby—which the Ravens reportedly pulled out of due to a failed physical.
MORE: NFL Free Agency Live Updates, News, Rumors, and Analysis
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick