Ravens to Sign Trey Hendrickson Following Maxx Crosby Trade Fallout

The Ravens have their franchise pass rusher, hopefully for real this time.

According to multiple reports, Baltimore has agreed to terms with defensive end Trey Hendrickson on a four-year deal, $112 million contract. The move comes following the fallout of their trade agreement for the Raiders with Maxx Crosby—which the Ravens reportedly pulled out of due to a failed physical.

Hendrickson stays in the AFC North, and now will be facing Joe Burrow and the Bengals twice a season. pic.twitter.com/v0iY2pISyE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2026

