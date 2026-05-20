3 Teams Should Make Brendan Sorsby NFL Supplemental Draft Gamble

The NFL is paying close attention to the Brendan Sorsby situation. Currently entangled in a stunning gambling-related scandal, the Texas Tech quarterback must decide whether to enter this summer’s NFL Supplemental Draft, or attempt to play another college football season, which obviously comes with complications. After voluntarily entering a treatment program for his habits, Sorsby is now suing the NCAA in an attempt to swiftly regain eligibility to play at Texas Tech this coming football season.

As a prospect, Sorsby was tracking to be a potential top-64 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. He would benefit greatly from another strong season of development at Texas Tech. Alternatively, entering the supplemental draft this summer would breath life into a selection process that hasn't been relevant in years, but Sorsby would also be forfeiting significant NIL-related earning opportunities after transferring to the Red Raiders from Cincinnati.

How the NFL Supplemental Draft Works

If Sorsby's appeal submission fails and he ultimately enters the supplemental draft, the NFL would then schedule a date for the event, which sees organizations conduct a silent auction-like bidding war. The process is fairly straightforward. A team submits a silent bid, say of a third-round pick (any round of their choosing). If their bid is successful, they are rewarded the player and forfeit that pick in the 2027 draft.

Former Washington State safety Jalen Thompson was the last supplemental-draft selection. The Arizona Cardinals submitted a successful fifth-round bid in 2019 and Thompson is still in the league, now with the Dallas Cowboys. Wide receiver Josh Gordon was a high-profile second-rounder in the 2012 supplemental draft, and Terrelle Pryor was the last quarterback selected during the supplemental draft (via a third-round pick during the 2011 iteration).

3 Teams That Should Be Willing to Take Brendan Sorsby in the NFL Supplemental Draft

Miami Dolphins

No NFL team is earlier in their rebuilding process than the Miami Dolphins are. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley tore the house down to its studs this offseason. They parted with veterans like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, made a league-high 13 draft picks, and are placing Malik Willis in a temporary starting quarterback role until they find their franchise guy.

While the investigation into Sorsby's habits matters, especially to a team like the Dolphins, no organization is better suited to take a chance. Character matters to Sullivan and Hafley, who come to Miami from an exemplary Green Bay Packers organization, so you can guarantee they're currently gathering information on Sorsby. If they're comfortable with the evaluation, the QB-needy Dolphins make sense.

New York Jets

The New York Jets are well set-up to get a franchise quarterback like Arch Manning or Dante Moore in the 2027 NFL Draft. They're equipped with three first-round picks. If they don't earn the No. 1 overall selection, they certainly possess the capital needed to make an aggressive move up the board for their preferred quarterback.

That abundance of capital also makes the Jets potentially likelier to part with a mid-round pick in a supplemental draft. Finding a franchise quarterback has been an impossible task for the Jets, who have whiffed on rookies (Zach Wilson) and veterans (Aaron Rodgers) alike. Taking a swing on a talented prospect like Sorsby could be worthwhile.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are the surprise inclusion here, but never underestimate Jerry Jones' movements. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is signed to a $260 million contract, but they possess an out-clause in 2028. If the next few seasons don't bring better results in Dallas, the Cowboys could seriously consider going in a different direction as Prescott approaches his mid 30s.

The Cowboys are currently slated to possess nine total selections in the 2027 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks (Micah Parsons trade) and five Day 3 picks. They possess the capital needed to consider submitting a bid for Sorsby. It could provide them a sneaky-good backup plan if Prescott isn't in the post-2026-28 plans.