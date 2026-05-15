NFL Teams That Looked Completely Doomed—Until the Draft Saved Them

The 2026 NFL Draft offered all 32 teams an opportunity to improve their roster. Some organizations needed to desperately take advantage of their draft capital. A handful of franchises who fell short of expectations throughout the 2025 campaign needed to successfully navigate the offseason in order to get their arrow pointing back in the desired direction.

There were storied franchises with long-running success that missed the postseason in 2025. Putting together a strong NFL Draft class of instant contributors can help ensure a disappointing 2025 was a one-off down year. We've identified six teams that improved their rosters following a stellar 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Disappointing 2025 Teams That Fixed Their Biggest Problem

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have missed the postseason in three consecutive years, which is simply unacceptable when Joe Burrow is your starting quarterback. In 2025, they regressed to six wins, their lowest total since Burrow's rookie season. Injuries have played a role in their shortcomings, but a lackluster defense is equally to blame.

The Bengals attacked the defense through the NFL Draft, using their first two picks on EDGE Cashius Howell and cornerback Tacario Davis. Both Howell and Davis should contribute rather quickly on defense. Getting interior offensive linemen Connor Lew and Brian Parker II on Day 3 offers the Bengals potential developmental starters inside. They're trending back in the right direction after a couple of letdown seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, ending a 10-year streak of qualifying for the postseason. Though they graded out well in most defensive categories last season, general manager Brett Veach knew sweeping changes were coming to Steve Spagnuolo's unit. That's precisely why Veach aggressively attacked the defense via the draft.

Mansoor Delane projects as a shutdown cornerback to help replace Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Peter Woods will play next to Chris Jones and eventually replace the aging defensive tackle. R Mason Thomas projects as a speedy, energetic situational rusher. Jadon Canady has upside as a potential starting nickel corner. The Chiefs added young assets to help make their defense dominant again.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys won seven games in 2025 and missed the postseason for a second consecutive campaign. The defense was an abomination post Micah Parsons trade. That's partially why the Cowboys utilized their opening three NFL Draft selections on defenders.

Getting safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall was arguably the biggest first-round steal. Fellow first-rounder Malachi Lawrence is athletic enough to help fix the pass rush. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham is a flexible front-seven defender. Under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Cowboys have the pieces to field a significantly improved defense.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints appeared ahead of schedule in 2025, going a more-respectable-than-expected 6-11 under a rookie head coach and quarterback. The Saints needed a strong offseason to ensure they keep trending in the right direction. They attacked personnel upgrades via both free agency and the NFL Draft.

Selecting wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with a top-10 selection was risky based on his injury history, but if the pick pans out, he'll offer Tyler Shough another weapon outside opposite Chris Olave. Defensive tackle Christen Miller is a pro-ready player who could help transform the front seven. Oscar Delp, Bryce Lance, and Barion Brown could eventually carve out specialized roles for themselves on offense or special teams.

New York Giants

The New York Giants are betting on John Harbaugh, essentially offering him full control to coach a rebuilding team. Surrounding promising young quarterback Jaxson Dart with a stronger supporting cast is the goal. The Giants possessed four top-75 selections to do just that.

Arvell Reese was the best overall prospect available, and he'll play a versatile off-ball linebacker role for a defense that already has pass rushers. Francis Mauigoa is plug-and-play at right guard, improving an offensive line that needs to better protect Dart. Second-round steal Colton Hood should compete for reps at cornerback right away. The Giants are a building roster Harbaugh can win with.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' four-year streak of winning the NFC South ended in 2025, as they finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Injuries played a large role in their shortcomings. The Buccaneers put together a really nice draft class that helps make them favorites in the division again.

Getting EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 15 overall was a steal. Linebacker Josiah Trotter will play a specialized role as a rookie before eventually developing into a starter. Wide receiver Ted Hurst is a big-play threat with a vertical skill set. He'll earn reps with Mike Evans no longer present. And finally, fourth-round defensive back Keionte Scott was arguably the biggest Day 3 steal in the entire draft.