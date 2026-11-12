3 Trade Deadline Deals That Totally Reshaped the 2027 NFL Draft

The NFL trade deadline was on Tuesday afternoon. It represented the final opportunity for postseason contenders to acquire veteran help. It also allowed rebuilding teams to load up additional picks for the 2027 NFL Draft.

We had six trades on deadline day involving the likes of Kirk Cousins, Amani Hooker, and Josh Downs. There were various blockbusters leading up to Tuesday's deadline, with players like Jeffery Simmons, Quenton Nelson, Jordan Davis, and Jessie Bates moved in the days and weeks prior. It was a very active deadline.

We've identified the trades that helped reshape the 2027 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman is resetting (and has the picks to do it)

Things have gone terribly wrong for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. Lane Johnson retired midseason, and stars like Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith have dealt with recurring injuries. The nail in the coffin for their 2026 campaign was the strange Jalen Hurts situation, which ended up being season-ending due to blood clots.

General manager Howie Roseman deserves credit for realizing the inevitable and loading up on draft picks in 2027 and 2028. Roseman got terrific value in both deals he made. Jordan Davis is a run-stopping nose tackle with poor pass-rushing metrics, so getting a 2027 first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars was an easy yes. In trading Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens, a 2028 second-round selection came back to the Eagles. The reload is officially underway.

The 2027 NFL Draft still belongs to the New York Jets, but the Tennessee Titans aren't far behind

The New York Jets are equipped with three first-round selections in the 2027 NFL Draft. Those picks are currently slated for Nos. 4, 6, and 13 overall. The fourth pick belonged originally to the Indianapolis Colts, who got worse at the deadline by trading Keenan Allen, Quenton Nelson, and Josh Downs. No wonder the Jets didn't feel the need to trade Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Will McDonald IV, or Nahshon Wright.

The Tennessee Titans were extremely active. They made history by acquiring two first-round picks (and a fourth) from the Chicago Bears for Jeffery Simmons. General manager Mike Borgonzi then dealt playmaking safety Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills for a second-round selection. Borgonzi is now slated to possess five top-66 selections in 2027, and another two top-32 selections in 2028.

Are the Minnesota Vikings underdogs to draft a first-round QB?

The Minnesota Vikings had absolutely no choice but to acquire a quarterback on Tuesday after watching Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer stink it up on Monday Night Football. With Kyler Murray also struggling when healthy, Vikings GM Nolan Teasley was backed into a corner. He sent a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings possess an elite defense. If Cousins carries over his excellent play with the Raiders, Minnesota will be legitimate postseason contenders. After trading J.J. McCarthy, there's no reason to believe the Vikings have their future starter on the roster. Recent happenings make them an underdog to draft a first-round quarterback again. Whether they trade up for a Drew Mestemaker or CJ Carr, or settle for a late-first prospect like Dante Moore or Trinidad Chambliss, don't be surprised if they enter the QB market.