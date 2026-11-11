6 Rookies Who Could Be the Biggest Winners of NFL Trade Deadline Madness

The NFL trade deadline was on Tuesday afternoon. As teams began addressing needs, we've already seen a fallout impact on the 2027 NFL Draft process, and our latest first-round mock draft reflected that. There were huge deals in the weeks leading up, involving players such as Jeffery Simmons, Quenton Nelson, Cam Jurgens, and Joey Porter Jr., among others.

Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates were among the star players traded on Monday (both to the Jacksonville Jaguars). Before Tuesday's buzzer-beater, we saw the likes of Kirk Cousins, Amani Hooker, and Josh Downs traded.

So many veterans departed rebuilding teams. The trade deadline created new opportunities for rookies across the league. We've identified six rookies set to benefit from NFL trade deadline happenings.

2026 NFL Trade Deadline: Six Rookies With New Opportunities

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

The biggest deadline trade saw the Las Vegas Raiders send quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a third-round pick, reuniting him with his former team. The Raiders were serious about their plan to sit No. 1 overall selection Fernando Mendoza for as long as realistically possible. General manager John Spytek simply couldn't reject a top-100 pick for a 38-year-old quarterback. Mendoza will make his first career start against a tough Seattle Seahawks defense on Sunday, and the Vikings got a quarterback who looks capable of leading a deep playoff run on the back of Brian Flores' elite defense.

Carson Beck, QB, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals recently benched and traded veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens. That bumped rookie QB Carson Beck to No. 2 on the depth chart. Well, new starter Gardner Minshew suffered a potentially season-ending torn UCL injury in Week 9. The Cardinals signed veteran journeyman Josh Johnson off a practice squad, but they should feel incentivized to learn more about Beck before heading into a pivotal offseason at quarterback.

Christen Miller, DT, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints made rookie defensive tackle Christen Miller a healthy scratch in Sunday's overtime win over the Cleveland Browns. He's struggled with injuries and inconsistencies. Head coach Kellen Moore cited having a deep group of defensive linemen for the decision. It's less deep after trading Davon Godchaux to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miller needs to start claiming those available reps.

Jalen Farmer, IOL, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are in full-blown rebuild mode. Since trading future Hall of Fame guard Quenton Nelson, they've started fourth-round rookie Jalen Farmer in his place. Farmer has definitely struggled in consecutive losses to the Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys. The former Kentucky standout is going through the growing pains of being a young starting lineman who was thrown to the wolves unexpectedly.

Keldric Faulk, DE, Tennessee Titans

Jeffery Simmons became the first defensive tackle in NFL history to be traded for two first-round picks (and an additional fourth rounder). When asked about the impossible task of replacing him, Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh name-dropped rookie defensive end Keldric Faulk. They do not play the same position, but Faulk is getting more reps on a front seven trying to find its new identity in the wake of Simmons' departure.

Daylen Everette, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded cornerback Joey Porter Jr. because they couldn't find middle ground on a contract extension. One of the cornerbacks who moved up the depth chart as a result was rookie Daylen Everette. He's not playing an every-down role weekly, but he's maximized his opportunities. Everette has allowed a completion percentage of just 56.5 when targeted, has three pass breakups and one interception, and hasn't given up a touchdown yet. He deserves more playing time.