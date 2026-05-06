7 2026 Draft Picks Who Could Make the Pro Bowl as a Rookie

Three rookies qualified for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games in some capacity. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren were named as alternates. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike was the only outright rookie selection, making the Pro Bowl as the return specialist.

The 2026 NFL Draft recently concluded, putting forth several rookies that will hold Pro Bowl aspirations. A number of selections find themselves in favorable situations. With that in mind, we've identified seven rookies who could contend for the 2027 Pro Bowl Games.

2026 NFL Draft: Rookies That Could Make the 2027 Pro Bowl Games

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Apr 24, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals first-round draft pick Jeremiyah Love poses with his jersey during a press conference at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals have earned mixed reviews for taking running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall. A rebuilding team that lacks a long-term solution at quarterback, the three-down back will probably stat-pad on a bad football team. It's difficult to make the Pro Bowl at running back in the NFC. Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, and Bijan Robinson were the 2026 selections. Playoffs and injuries add complications to the selection process. Love could be productive enough to earn consideration.

Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; LSU Tigers defensive back Mansoor Delane poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs made sweeping changes at cornerback this offseason. After parting with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, they traded up to No. 6 overall in the NFL Draft to select Mansoor Delane. Delane projects as an instant starter at cornerback. Starters from good teams often earn Pro Bowl consideration. If the Chiefs bounce back like we expect them to, the former LSU defender could get a rookie nod.

Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles projects to make an instant and significant impact on Dan Quinn's defense. A season similar to Carson Schwesinger's Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign feels within the realm of possibility. The NFC's Pro Bowl roster didn't have much consistency at linebacker last year, with Jack Campbell and Zack Baun as the selections. There could be an opportunity for Styles.

Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

May 1, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs (18) is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys were so thrilled that Caleb Downs was sliding that they traded up one spot to No. 11 to ensure nobody leapfrogged them. The ex Ohio State standout should have make an immediate impact on a secondary that lacked impact players throughout 2025. Two of the three safeties that made the NFC Pro Bowl are either 30 years old (Budda Baker) or now playing in the AFC (Kevin Byard). The Cowboys' national primetime schedule could create primetime opportunities for Downs.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Running back Jadarian Price during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jadarian Price is being dropped into a Seattle Seahawks offense that lost Super Bowl 60 MVP running back Kenneth Walker III to free agency. The Seahawks are expecting Price to essentially replace Walker. There's little else in the position room, with Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the playoffs. A huge season for the rookie out of Notre Dame could be on deck.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins got an absolute stud in second-round linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. He was historically good at Texas Tech across 2024-25, compiling 255 tackles, 10 fumbles forced, 10 pass breakups, six sacks, and five interceptions. Rodriguez even earned Heisman Trophy consideration for his 2025 season. He might have 130-plus tackles as a rookie.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas player Anthony Hill Jr. smiles as he answers questions during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr. is another second-round linebacker who projects to have a massive rookie season as a Week 1 starter. The Tennessee Titans traded up for him because he's a perfect fit for head coach Robert Saleh's defense. Coach Saleh has developed some of the best linebackers in the NFL, including Fred Warner, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Dre Greenlaw. Hill is his next project.