3 Late-Round Picks Who Could Be in the Offensive Rookie of the Year Race

For all the discussion that the 2026 NFL Draft would be a defense-heavy affair, three of the first five selections were offensive players. Weapons went back-to-back at Nos. 3 and 4 overall, with the Arizona Cardinals selecting Jeremiyah Love, and the Tennessee Titans putting their faith behind wide receiver Carnell Tate. The upcoming Offensive Rookie of the Year race should be exciting as a result.

First-round picks have won eight consecutive Offensive Rookie of the Year awards. Alvin Kamara (No. 67, 2017) was the last OROY winner to be selected outside the opening 32. The year prior (2016), fourth-round quarterback Dak Prescott won.

Love and Fernando Mendoza (assuming he starts) will be overwhelming favorites. It's fun to project which mid-round selections could get themselves in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race. We've identified three possibilities that could surprisingly emerge.

NFL Draft: 3 Mid-Round Picks Who Can Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

Denver Broncos: Jonah Coleman, RB (Round 4, No. 108)

The Denver Broncos entered the NFL Draft pretty dissatisfied with their situation at running back. That was reflected in their decision making. General manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton selected former Washington running back Jonah Coleman with their second pick, No. 108 overall in the fourth round.

The Broncos finished 16th in rushing last season. That's fairly disappointing considering dual-threat quarterback Bo Nix averaged more than 20 rushing yards per game. The challenge here for Coleman is how crowded the position room is. J.K. Dobbins was re-signed this offseason, and last year's second-round pick RJ Harvey should continue developing. If injuries or performance issues push Coleman up the depth chart, he has a pro-ready, three-down skill set to take advantage.

Tennessee Titans: Nicholas Singleton, RB (Round 5, No. 165)

The Titans were heavily linked to Love throughout the pre-draft process. He went one overall before their scheduled pick. General manager Mike Borgonzi responded by taking former Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round.



Borgonzi inherited running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears from the previous regime. Both veterans are on expiring contracts and don't appear to be in Borgonzi's long-term plans. Singleton is an athletic dual-threat weapon who can catch passes, protect the quarterback, and out-run the defense in space. If he emerges as Cam Ward's preferred back, he could be productive.

Washington Commanders: Kaytron Allen, RB (Round 6, No. 187)

The Washington Commanders have a crowded running back room that lacks high-end talent. Perennial backups Rachaad White and Jerome Ford joined via free agency. Jacory Croskey-Merritt flashed as a rookie, but also fumbled three times despite a limited workload. Veteran Chris Rodriguez, who rushed for 500 yards, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Commanders added ex Penn State back Kaytron Allen via the sixth round. The Norfolk, Virginia native is a productive ball-carrier with plus-level size and vision. Allen rushed for 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, and possesses the traits required to take advantage of whatever opportunities he earns as a rookie.