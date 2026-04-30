Why Sonny Styles Made So Much Sense for the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a number of possibilities at No. 7 overall. Due to a lack of draft capital, the Commanders weren't viewed as a team willing to get aggressive to trade up to secure a specific target. Instead, general manager Adam Peters had to let the chips fall and pounce on the best prospect available.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to No. 6, one spot in front of the Commanders, to select LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate, two prospects the Commanders were frequently linked to pre-draft, went Nos. 3 and 4 overall respectively. Peters remained calm and took linebacker Sonny Styles.

Styles projects as a high impact defender in Dan Quinn's scheme. The Commanders lost their defensive identity throughout a profoundly disappointing season. That has welcomed an offseason of change, and Styles should help Quinn and the Commanders rediscover what they want to be.

NFL Draft: Sonny Styles Is Everything Washington Commanders Needed

The Commanders did not look like a Quinn-coached defense last season. They finished 28th in passing yards allowed per game (242.5) and 27th in scoring (26.5 points/game). Quinn took over play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. midway through the campaign. The Commanders finished 5-12, falling incredibly short of expectations after making a stunning run to the NFC Championship Game the year prior.

A rash of injuries, including recurring challenges for quarterback Jayden Daniels, undoubtedly delivered. Still, the defense was recognizable.

Naturally, the offseason has welcomed a defensive overhaul. Inevitably, Whitt was relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator. Quinn replaced him with Daronte Jones, who spent the last few seasons coaching under the brilliant Brian Flores in Minnesota. Jones will call plays in 2026, with Quinn's sole focus going back to being the head coach.

Defensive reinforcements include veteran pass rushers Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson. A slew of veteran defenders who played 2025 on expiring contracts remain available in free agency, including Marshon Lattimore, Von Miller, and Bobby Wagner. Wagner especially sticks out in relation to the Styles pick.

Wagner's age has shown in coverage, but he's still an excellent between-the-tackles defender. The Commanders sounded open to a potential reunion with the free-agent linebacker who appears interested in still playing. Selecting Styles may however close the door on Wagner's run in Washington.

The Commanders needed to get younger and faster on defense. Coach Jones needed a new field general, leader, and chief communicator for his defense. Styles checks so many boxes for an organization hoping to swiftly put 2025's nightmare behind them. At No. 7 overall, the Commanders found themselves at the mercy of the NFL Draft board. It worked out perfectly, with Styles capable of providing precisely what is needed.