3 Non-First-Round Picks Who Could Be in the Defensive Rookie of the Year Race

Four of the first 10 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft were defensive players. David Bailey, Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, and Mansoor Delane could all be candidates to emerge as Defensive Rookie of the Year winners. With so much talent selected early, the race for the award promises to be exciting.

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year is Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger. The Browns selected Schwesinger in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He became the first non-first-round pick to win DROY honors since Shaquille Leonard in 2018.

Could a non-first-round pick win Defensive Rookie of the Year for a second consecutive season? We've identified three prospects picked outside the opening 32 selections who could shock the league this year.

NFL Draft: 3 Second-Round Picks Who Can Win Defensive Rookie of the Year

R Mason Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs, EDGE

The Kansas City Chiefs were disappointed with the overall state of their defense, so they spent their first four selections on Steve Spagnuolo's side of the ball. With two cornerbacks (Delane and Jadon Canady) and a defensive tackle (Peter Woods), the lone pass rusher was R Mason Thomas. The speedy and athletic EDGE possesses a fairly straightforward pathway to significant playing time.

The Chiefs tied for 26th in sacks last season. Defensive ends George Karlaftis and Ashton Gillotte should be strong early-down run defenders, creating opportunities for Thomas to rush the passer on third-and-long. Thomas will be a rotational rusher, but racking up sacks could get his name in the DROY mix.

Anthony Hill Jr., Tennessee Titans, LB

The Tennessee Titans have spent all offseason providing new head coach Robert Saleh with defensive players that fit his system. Through free agency and trades, general manager Mike Borgonzi brought in six veterans Saleh previously coached. A similar strategy was deployed throughout the NFL Draft, where the Titans traded up for two tailor-made fits in the defense in Keldric Faulk and Anthony Hill Jr.

Hill possesses every trait Saleh appreciates at linebacker. He's long, rangy, athletic, and violent. The former Texas Longhorns standout could easily establish himself as a Week 1 starter on Tennessee's defense. Remember that Saleh is a former linebackers coach who developed Fred Warner, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Quincy Williams. Hill could earn DROY votes if he posts 120-plus tackles as a rookie.

Derrick Moore, Detroit Lions, EDGE

The Detroit Lions have long been searching for an appropriate running mate opposite Aidan Hutchinson. They may have found the perfect candidate in Derrick Moore. Another former Michigan alum, selecting Moore at No. 44 overall indicates they have big plans for the 2025 Wolverines breakout star.



The Lions' roster lacks a proven veteran blocking Moore's path to significant snaps. Experienced pass rusher DJ Wonnum, who notched just seven sacks across the previous two campaigns, is the early favorite to start on early downs. Wonnum is on a one-year, $3 million contract. Moore is an athletic and long pass rusher with pro-ready size.