7 2027 NFL Draft Prospects With the Most to Prove in Week 6

Week 6 on the college football schedule presents some appetizing matchups. They represent another opportunity for talented prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft class to make a statement. Scouts will be watching closely.

Must-watch showdowns include Texas-Oklahoma, Georgia-Alabama, Indiana-Nebraska, South Carolina-Florida, and LSU-Kentucky. From annual rivalry games to ranked matchups, this weekend's schedule has it all. There will be notable happenings across the entire NFL Draft landscape.

We've identified seven prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft class with opportunities for resume-game performances.

2027 NFL Draft: Seven Prospects to Watch in Week 6

Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons has been steadily climbing draft boards. The Miami, Florida native has thrown for 1,287 yards, 13 touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing 68% of his attempts. Simmons is playing with a ton of confidence right now. Saturday afternoon's SEC home showdown with Texas A&M represents another stiff test on his schedule.

David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone suffered a concerning knee injury in late September, but managed to suit up versus Georgia five days later. If the Sooners are to upset Texas in the Red River Shootout, they'll need Stone to be impactful. His production has been modest throughout 2026, so a big-time showing on this stage would improve his predraft stock.

Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky

Kentucky offensive tackle Lance Heard is a Louisiana native who spent one season in Baton Rouge. After landing at Tennessee before joining the Wildcats, Saturday's game versus LSU will be Heard's first against his former team. He's absolutely thriving this season, utilizing gifted length (36 1/4-inches) to finish every play with toughness.

Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

There are various prospects worth watching in Georgia-Alabama, including quarterback Keelon Russell (2028 eligible), safety KJ Bolden, and cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. The one will probably be paying most attention to is linebacker Chris Cole. The athletic front-seven defender possesses an extremely rare combination of size and speed. He's trending towards being a top-20 pick.

Jacarrius Peak, OT, South Carolina

South Carolina offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak recently returned to action after undergoing offseason knee surgery. He's a naturally gifted prospect who will be under a spotlight in Saturday's game versus Florida. The Gators have a talented edge rusher in Emmanuel Oyebadejo, so hopefully they'll match-up on occasion. Peak possesses the athleticism scouts crave at the position.

Jalen Mayo, CB, Houston

Houston cornerback Jalen Mayo transferred to the program from Stephen F. Austin for his senior season. The former D-II standout (Virginia Union) has already produced five pass breakups and one interception in 2026. Mayo and the 22nd-ranked Cougars draw a fun matchup with Kansas State in Week 6.

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

It's been an up-and-down season for Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who has seven touchdowns and three interceptions after four games. Scouts want to see better consistency, especially from a ball placement and decision-making perspective. The Red River Rivalry game versus Oklahoma always carries more importance annually. Manning is battling for positioning in a QB class that has been more unpredictable than expected.