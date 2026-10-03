7 NFL Draft Prospects Who Could Dominate the Week 5 Conversation

The best prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft class are beginning to emerge and separate themselves. We've entered Week 5 on the college football schedule. This weekend's contests represent another opportunity for talented prospects to improve their predraft stock.

From rivalry games to ranked matchups, Week 5 possesses some appetizing matchups on the schedule. Each passing week is welcoming more competitive contests. Minnesota-Michigan, Alabama-Mississippi State, Ohio State-Iowa, Florida-Missouri and Miami-Clemson are the highlights.

We've identified seven NFL Draft prospects with opportunities to impress traveling scouts this weekend.

2027 NFL Draft: Seven Prospects With Big Opportunities in Week 5

Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones has boundary size at 6-4, 196. He enjoyed his breakout season in 2025 by registering 13 passes defended and two interceptions. Jones has been excellent again in 2026, showcasing a shutdown skill set. Saturday afternoon's showdown with Alabama is one of just three ranked matchups on this weekend's schedule. That makes it another resume-game opportunity for the potential first-round cornerback.

Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

Missouri offensive lineman Cayden Green is an experienced and versatile prospect with top-50 grades. He'll depart college football having played more than 1,200 snaps at guard and tackle. Most teams are scouting him as an interior prospect, but proving he can stick at tackle is an alternative possibility. Saturday's matchup versus a quality Florida defensive line is one worth evaluating.

Emmanuel Oyebadejo, EDGE, Florida

Former Jacksonville State transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo currently ranks second on the Gators in sacks with 2.5. The Manchester, England native was a late bloomer but eventually convinced the Gamecocks to give him an opportunity (before ending up in Gainesville). Florida has Oyebadejo listed at 6-foot-6 and 299 pounds with scouts believing his arms will be longer than 35 inches during predraft measurements. His skill set is understandably unrefined, but he's beginning to put it together.

Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Lauck remains in the running to be this class' OT1. Lack of desired length may be a predraft conversation, but the tape is incredibly stellar. Lauck consistently wins reps in pass protection, and also generates rushing lanes as a run blocker. Hopefully Saturday's matchup with Ohio State will include plenty of reps versus Buckeyes defensive end Kenyetta Jackson Jr.

Zach Lutmer, S, Iowa

Speaking of Iowa-Ohio State, Hawkeyes safety Zach Lutmer will draw difficult assignments versus the Buckeyes' passing attack. He'll need to offer his cornerbacks over-the-top help against Jeremiah Smith. Lutmer is very versatile, often seen playing nickel cornerback or as a linebacker in dime packages. He has some Cooper DeJean to his game.

Elliot Washington, CB, Clemson

Clemson have registered three consecutive victories since the blowout opening loss to LSU. Cornerback Elliot Washington has game-clinching interceptions in back-to-back wins over North Carolina and Cal. The former Penn State transfer has improved his predraft stock since making the offseason move to Death Valley. Washington is currently playing quality football opposite first-round prospect Ashton Hampton. Saturday's matchup with Miami's outstanding receiving core will be his biggest test yet for NFL scouts.

Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota

Minnesota's Greg Johnson is making a strong argument as the best offensive lineman prospect in college football. Johnson recently moved back to center (where he started in 2024) after spending 2025 at guard. The Prior Lake native was outstanding at the pivot against Washington in Week 4. Saturday's home matchup with Michigan should be another high-level showcase for the versatile first-round blocker.