NFL Draft Stock: 5 Big Winners and 2 Losers From College Football Week 4

Week 4 of the 2026 college football season offered the most appetizing slate yet from a 2027 NFL Draft perspective. There were six ranked-versus-ranked matchups on the schedule. Those showdowns resulted in draft-related takeaways.

Various 2027 NFL Draft prospects took complete advantage of their respective opportunities. At least two notable prospects hurt their predraft stock. The analysis is fluid.

We've identified the biggest winners and losers from Week 4 via a 2027 NFL Draft perspective.

College Football Week 4: 2027 NFL Draft Winners & Losers

Winner: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith's draft stock has already reached maximum levels, but we'd be remiss to gloss over his historic performance against Illinois on Saturday. The Heisman Trophy favorite recorded career-highs in every major receiving category with 12 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Smith is the greatest wide receiver prospect we've ever scouted. He continues to make an argument to go No. 1 overall.

Winner: Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Our preseason prospect rankings had Florida's Jadan Baugh as the top-ranked running back. We're not regretting that assessment. Baugh rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in the Gators' impressive 52-28 win over Ole Miss. Homefield advantage at The Swamp still means something. Elite strength and contact balance are standout traits when evaluating the 228-pound runner.

Loser: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning was more game-manager than difference-maker in the Longhorns' 20-17 win over Tennessee. He finished 14-of-19 passing for 201 yards. The Vols' defensive line won in the trenches, sacking Manning on six occasions. The presumed No. 1 overall pick also threw an ill-advised interception in double coverage. It was an underwhelming performance by a quarterback who doesn't look close to meeting his potential yet. Processing and decision making continues to be areas of growth.

Winner: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

While Manning failed to improve his draft stock versus Tennessee, Texas EDGE Colin Simmons took complete advantage of the opportunity. He finished with a career-high five sacks, adding eight tackles and four TFLs to his defensive totals. Simmons' sacks included some assistance from coverage and effort, but he's an athletic pass rusher with a polished arsenal. He's currently EDGE1 in this class.

Loser: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

From one EDGE-rushing prospect to another, it was a nightmare weekend for South Carolina pass rusher Dylan Stewart. He was seen punching an Alabama player in the midst of the Gamecocks' embarrassing 49-18 loss to the Crimson Tide. Stewart was also seen arguing with coaches on the sidelines. Head coach Shane Beamer announced the star pass rusher is being suspended by the team during a news conference Sunday. Character concerns will be mentioned throughout his scouting report.

Winner: Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

Georgia are 4-0 on the back of a throwback Kirby Smart-coached defense. Linebacker Chris Cole is arguably the star of the defense. The supremely athletic linebacker was credited with eight tackles, two fumbles recovered, and one sack in a blowout 41-13 victory over Oklahoma. Cole recovered a fumble around his own 15-yard line and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown. He's trending towards being a top-20 overall selection.

Winner: Deuce Alexander, WR, Ole Miss

Ole Miss may have lost by three scores to Florida, but it was a productive day for wide receiver Deuce Alexander. Trinidad Chambliss' go-to target registered seven receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. The Douglasville, Georgia native has been showcasing his combination of size, speed, and ball skills on a weekly basis.