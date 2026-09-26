Seven NFL Draft Prospects Who Could Skyrocket Up Boards in Week 4 of College Football

Every weekend represents a fresh opportunity to assess 2027 NFL Draft prospects. Week 4 of the 2026 college football season is loaded with appetizing matchups. A potentially historic draft class continues to take shape.

Week 4 arguably possesses the best resume-game opportunities for draft prospects of any college football weekend to date. Ranked matchups include Texas-Tennessee, Florida-Ole Miss, Oregon-LSU, and LSU-Texas A&M, amidst others. Competitive showdowns are starting to hit the schedule.

Here are seven NFL Draft prospects with opportunities to improve their pre-draft stock this weekend.

Seven NFL Draft Prospects to Monitor in Week 4 of College Football

Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava hasn't garnered consensus first-round conversation, but that could eventually change. The former UNLV transfer is off to an excellent start this season, throwing for 12 touchdowns and just one interception while completing 75.7 percent of his passes so far. On Saturday, Maivava's Trojans have a spotlight opportunity against Dante Moore and Oregon.

Not only Maiava will directly be competing against another top quarterback prospect in Moore. The Ducks are ranked No. 20 in the country and are considered slight favorites. Pulling off a victory would do his pre-draft stock a favor. Maiava is a mechanics-forward passer who relies on accuracy.

Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Florida's Jadan Baugh was our top-ranked running back entering the season. We've seen nothing to change our minds yet. In three appearances, Baugh has rushed for 136-or-more yards in each contest, with eight total touchdowns. That includes a three-TD showing versus Auburn.

Saturday afternoon's tilt with No. 4 ranked Ole Miss is among the must-watch games this weekend. The Rebels are rolling with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. They're a perfect 3-0 with impressive wins over Louisville and LSU. Baugh will need to be Florida's hero.

Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah

The Utah-Iowa State game is among this weekend's more underrated matchups. The Utes have a prospect who is ascending at the right time. After losing offensive tackles Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano to last year's draft, sixth-year senior Zereoue Williams has taken advantage of his opportunity.

Scouts are enamored with his measurements, with arms reportedly longer than 35 inches. Those natural traits show up on tape, as he hasn't been credited with allowing a sack or pressure yet this season. This offensive tackle class appears loaded, but Williams is an intriguing participant.

David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone is being listed as questionable to play versus Georgia with a knee injury. Scouts are hoping he's able to go. They'd love an opportunity to evaluate a potential first-round pick against this Bulldogs offensive line.

Stone burst onto the scouting scene by registering 42 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss throughout 2025. He's flashed a well-balanced skill set as a pass rusher and run stopper. Hopefully Stone can suit up for a potential resume-game with Georgia.

Jacarrius Peak, OT, South Carolina

There are obviously several prospects to watch in Saturday's Alabama-South Carolina game, quarterback LaNorris Sellers included. One of the more intriguing ones is Gamecocks offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak. The NC State transfer made his 2026 season debut against Mississippi State in Week 3 after an offseason injury sidelined him for the first two games.

Now comes a challenge against top-10 hopeful Yhonzae Pierre and the Crimson Tide d-line. Peak possesses the length and athleticism of an NFL-caliber starting tackle. Staying healthy and being a more consistent blocker would lead to a draft-board rise.

Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

Missouri will play its first SEC game of the season against Mississippi State in Week 4. It's the first big-time showcase of their 2026 campaign. Senior offensive lineman Cayden Green is a potential first-round selection.

Green is currently playing left tackle for the Tigers. Some scouts believe he'll eventually transition to guard. Regardless, teams will appreciate the built-in versatility, and he can continue making a first-round argument with a strong showing versus the Bulldogs.

Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones possesses rare size and length for the position with a 6-foot-4 frame. He enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025 by registering 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. Saturday's game against Missouri is a big opportunity.

Jones entered the campaign as a borderline first-round prospect (Round 2). Another season of eye-popping production could change his fortunes. Jones is a pleasure to evaluate on film.