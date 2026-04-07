Best Backup Quarterback Prospects in NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to select former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Shortly thereafter, the debate will begin over whether or not Ty Simpson is worthy of being a first-round quarterback. From there, attention may shift to mid-round options.

Finding the right developmental quarterback can change the trajectory of an NFL franchise. Several teams will approach the NFL Draft looking for a quarterback. We've identified the best backup options available.

2026 NFL Draft: Best Backup Quarterbacks

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Garrett Nussmeier was once viewed as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. That chatter got louder after his junior season, in which he threw for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns. Unfortunately, the momentum was not sustained during his senior campaign. Injuries and coaching shortcomings derailed Nussmeier in 2025. He's now firmly seen as a mid-round option. There's more upside to explore for the Lake Charles native, but he'll begin his NFL career as a backup quarterback.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Drew Allar is another naturally gifted quarterback who failed to reach his ceiling at Penn State. The former Nittany Lions signal caller possesses a lot of the intangibles NFL teams crave in quarterbacks. He's big, tall, and has a rocket for an arm. Allar's mechanics remain a work in progress, as sloppy footwork, poor decision making, and shoddy accuracy become recurring issues, especially when under pressure in the pocket. Cleaning up bad habits while spending time as a backup could pay eventual dividends.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Miami's Carson Beck (11) throws during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carson Beck transferred to Miami this past season and succeeded as a game manager at quarterback. An excellent Hurricanes roster advanced to the National Championship. Beck played a clean season, completing 72.4 percent of his passing attempts while throwing for 30 touchdowns. The former Bulldogs quarterback didn't meet lofty expectations at Georgia, but he somewhat rehabilitated his reputation at Miami. He projects as a high-upside backup who can win NFL games in the right environment.

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) reacts after quarterback Chris Denson (15) scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is naturally gifted but inconsistent. The Austin, Texas native was productive in 2024, throwing for 36 touchdowns. He failed to build on that as a senior, as everything went wrong for the Tigers in 2025, including his play. Klubnik is an athletic dual-threat quarterback who was most effective when executing play-action or RPO concepts. He's an on-schedule QB who struggles with traditional full-field reads. His pocket presence is erratic and inconsistent, but you can craft a gameplan for him to execute as your backup.

Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) warming up before the start of the Music City Bowl against Tennessee in an NCAA football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer enters the NFL Draft as a three-year starter coming off a career-best season. He set the program's all-time record in career completion percentage (64.4%) and threw for over 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in 13 starts in 2025. Altmyer is familiar with pro passing concepts, which could give him a quick pathway to being a backup quarterback. He lacks above average size and arm talent, which caps his ceiling at the next level.