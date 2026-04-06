Best NFL Draft Developmental Fits for Each Team

With just over two weeks until the 2026 NFL Draft, first-round mock drafts are currently arriving in fast and furious fashion. While projecting the opening 32 picks generates the most discussion, NFL teams know that nailing their mid-round selections can make or break a draft. It's been proven that the most competitive teams identify appropriate late-round value picks.

Leaning on the back-half of our top 100 big board, there are various mid-round prospects in this draft who appear capable of developing into keynote contributors and future starters. Finding the right prospect-team fits is crucial to the desired outcome.

With that in mind, we've identified the perfect mid-round prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft for all 32 teams.

2026 NFL Draft: Developmental Prospects For All 32 Teams

Arizona Cardinals: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals aren't going to draft a quarterback at No. 3 overall. Taking a mid-round swing on a naturally gifted quarterback like Garrett Nussmeier would be a worthwhile experiment for new head coach Mike LaFleur. Nussmeier threw 29 touchdowns as a junior before injury and coaching struggles derailed his senior campaign. There's a talented signal caller in there.

Atlanta Falcons: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) sets the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons have Ryan Neuzil and Corey Levin at center. A long-term upgrade would improve the overall health of the position. Florida's Jake Slaughter is arguably the best center in the class. Slaughter enters the NFL Draft as a multi-year starter in the SEC, and he plays with good technique to back up that claim.

Baltimore Ravens: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens are another team with a questionable situation at center. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is a Ben Johnson disciple. Doyle will want an athlete at the position. Iowa's Logan Jones is built to thrive in a zone-based scheme. Jones ran an unthinkable 4.90 at the NFL Combine at 300 pounds.

Buffalo Bills: Bud Clark, S, TCU

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) intercepts a pass intended for Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (9) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Buffalo Bills don't address safety in the first round, they'll certainly add competition to the position via a mid-round selection. TCU's Bud Clark is a personal pre-draft favorite. Clark is versatile with proven ball production (15 career interceptions), possessing the high football IQ required to take on communication responsibilities in the secondary.

Carolina Panthers: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) warms up before the Central Michigan game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein is a Cologne, Germany native. Midway through his flight to America to pursue his dream of playing professional football, he realized he didn't speak any English and couldn't properly communicate with his teammates and coaches. He's developed into a legitimate prospect since. Dave Canales' offense feels like an excellent fit for his two-way skill set, and the Carolina Panthers have a hole at tight end.

Chicago Bears: Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge Trey Moore (8) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears may draft multiple pass rushers. Texas' Trey Moore is flying slightly under the radar. The former Longhorns standout was better at the NFL Combine than given national credit for, leaping a 38.5-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump. Moore is a 46-game starter who had 22 sacks in two seasons at UTSA (2022-23) before playing a rotational role at Texas.

Cincinnati Bengals: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon (9) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mike Gesicki is back with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he's obviously a temporary solution at tight end. Notre Dame's Eli Raridon took a nice step forward in 2025, producing 32 receptions for 482 yards (15.1 yards per catch). Raridon is a primary pass catcher, but plays with enough in-line blocking technique to suggest he's capable of expanding his horizons in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns: Markel Bell, OT, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are going to draft multiple offensive linemen as they continue retooling that room. They've spent a considerable amount of time throughout the pre-draft process studying Miami's Markel Bell. A former JUCO product, Bell improved in 2026, and his 6-9, 346-pound frame carries 36.5-inch arms that scream developmental upside.

Dallas Cowboys: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Linebacker has been a multi-year sore spot for the Dallas Cowboys. With Sonny Styles unlikely to make it to No. 12 overall, finding a mid-round fit may be the way forward. Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis is a supremely athletic linebacker with sideline-to-sideline range. Louis is a rising prospect who aced the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

Denver Broncos: Eric Gentry, LB, USC

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (LB09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Linebacker was one of the positions the Denver Broncos may have considered addressing with their first-round pick before they traded it for Jaylen Waddle. USC linebacker Eric Gentry made waves at the NFL Combine for measuring in with a lanky 6-foot-7, 221-pound frame with 35-inch arms. Gentry uses that length to take advantage of a massive tackle radius, having recorded 76 takedowns in 2025.

Detroit Lions: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. If they're looking for a change-of-pace runner to pair with the dynamic Jahmyr Gibbs, Nebraska's Emmett Johnson would be a terrific fit. Johnson is a tough between-the-tackles runner with an early-down and goal-to-go skill set.

Green Bay Packers: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) walks on the field during Gator Walk before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers love a swing tackle with positional flexibility. They lost Rasheed Walker to free agency and could look for a mid-round replacement. Florida's Austin Barber possesses a ton of SEC experience (38 career starts at Florida) and scouts appreciate his two-sided versatility. He’s been working with Joe Staley to get ready for the NFL.

Houston Texans: Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (OL23) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans continue their annual tradition of making major offensive line changes. The interior has especially been impacted by this player acquisition cycle. Jalen Farmer is a two-year starter at guard. He's an excellent run blocker with knock-back power. That fits an offense that recently acquired David Montgomery at running back.

Indianapolis Colts: Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Nadame Tucker (DL61) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves toolsy and traitsy pass rushers. Western Michigan's Nadame Tucker exploded for 14.5 sacks this past season after transferring to the program from Houston. Tucker also held his own against better competition at the Senior Bowl, displaying an athletic and speedy arsenal.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for athletic interior defensive lineman. Penn State's Zane Durant landed a 92 athleticism score at the NFL Combine for running a 4.75 and leaping a 33.5-inch vertical at 290 pounds. Durant has short-area quickness that indicates he may succeed at three-technique at the next level.

Kansas City Chiefs: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs retooled their cornerback room by parting with Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, and Jaylen Watson this offseason. Reinforcements will surely arrive during the 2026 NFL Draft. Duke's Chandler Rivers is a multi-year starter with a high ceiling at nickel corner. Rivers is super competitive with a high football IQ.

Las Vegas Raiders: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

SFA cornerback Charles Demmings tries to pull down ACU tight end Jed Castles Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders need more competition at cornerback. Right now, raw sophomore Darien Porter is being penciled in as a boundary starter. Stephen F. Austin's Charles Demmings is a supremely competitive and intense player. The first Lumberjacks player in Senior Bowl history, Demmings thrived in Mobile. He's also 6-1, 193, runs 4.41, and leaps a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump with 32-inch arms.

Los Angeles Chargers: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Los Angeles Chargers don't draft a pass rusher early, Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas could be a consolation prize later. Thomas rushes the passer like an energizer bunny with no "off" button. Thomas is undersized, but first-step quickness, athleticism, and a relentless motor led to 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons. He should bring designated pass-rush ability to the table.

Los Angeles Rams: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams need a succession plan for Matthew Stafford. North Dakota State's Cole Payton is the most intriguing quarterback in this class. An inexperienced one-year starter, he's a terrific fit to sit and learn behind a future Hall of Famer like Stafford (under Sean McVay's guidance, at that). Scouts think Payton can develop into a starter after he accounted for 29 touchdowns in 2025 as a dual-threat quarterback.

Miami Dolphins: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are in the earliest possible stage of a multi-year rebuild. They aren't going to commit a high pick to a quarterback this year. Selecting Drew Allar with a mid-round selection to develop behind short-term solution Malik Willis would be worthwhile. Allar is a naturally gifted quarterback who has more potential to explore at the next level.

Minnesota Vikings: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team wide receiver Ted Hurst (7) of Georgia State works in passing drills during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings lost their No. 3 wide receiver Jalen Nailor to free agency. It won't be a high priority, given Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison form one of the better duos in the NFL. Third-round sophomore Tai Felton only had three receptions last year. Enter Ted Hurst, a small-school threat from Georgia State with a dynamic vertical skill set. Hurst was incredible at the NFL Combine, running a 4.42 and leaping an 11-foot-3 broad jump at 6-foot-3. He's a downfield winner.

New England Patriots: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) pursues a play on defense against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Mike Vrabel appreciates a red-hot motor. Michigan's Jimmy Rolder is a one-year starter who produced a team-leading 73 tackles this past season. Rolder processes at a high level, allowing him to fire downhill with intentions. The 2025 Wolverines standout defender would be a good fit as a backup on a New England Patriots defense that let reserve linebacker Jack Gibbens leave in free agency.

New Orleans Saints: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) celebrates a sack during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints have spent a considerable amount of time scouting Texas A&M defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim. Onyedim put on an athletic showcase at the Aggies' Pro Day, reportedly running a 4.92. The Saints, who haven't re-signed Cameron Jordan, are in the market for defensive linemen.

New York Giants: Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The New York Giants virtually have no depth at center after losing reliable backup Austin Schlottmann in free agency. Duke's Brian Parker II projects as a potential future starter, and that's notable with John Michael Schmitz entering a contract year. Parker is a technically sound blocker with a high-level understanding of blocking angles and leverage.

New York Jets: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch for a touchdown against UAB Blazers safety AJ Brown (20) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Jets might double down at wide receiver. Depth is lacking behind Garrett Wilson. UConn's Skyler Bell would be a fun mid-round fit. Bell was a high-volume target for the Huskies, producing 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025. He ran a 4.40 at the NFL Combine, and posted a 41-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump, later running an elite three-cone (6.65) at Pro Day.

Philadelphia Eagles: Jaishawn Barham, LB/EDGE, Michigan

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) warms up before the Central Michigan game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles EDGE Nolan Smith is heading into a contract year. Michigan's Jaishawn Barham is an intriguing prospect with hybrid linebacker ability. Barham has drawn comparisons to Jalon Walker, who was the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick last April. Raw explosiveness led to a career-high four sacks for the Wolverines in 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) in action during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There isn't enough depth behind Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu at offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Texas A&M's Dametrious Crownover is the ideal developmental prospect at the position, given a 6-foot-7, 319-pound frame which boasts 35 ⅜” arms and 10-inch hands. Crownover's size, length, and athleticism will have NFL offensive line coaches thinking they can potentially mold him into a starter.

San Francisco 49ers: Jager Burton, IOL, Kentucky

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Left guard was a weakness for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. Last season's primary starter was Spencer Burford, who underwhelmed before leaving in free agency. Kentucky's Jager Burton has legitimate center-guard flexibility. Kyle Shanahan craves athletes up front, and Burton earned a 96 athleticism score at the NFL Combine, running a 4.94 at 312 pounds.

Seattle Seahawks: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Some believe the Seattle Seahawks may draft a running back at No. 32 overall, but John Schneider is likely to target a premium position prospect at EDGE or cornerback in the first round. Running back is definitely a need after the departure of Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker though. The Seahawks have spent considerable time with Washington's Jonah Coleman, who was in the building for a pre-draft visit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas State safety VJ Payne is a durable 42-game starter with size (6-3, 206) and athleticism (4.40, 35-inch vertical, 10-foot-7 broad jump). Payne has the versatility required to play every safety role for a defensive backfield. That skill set appeases Todd Bowles, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not have enough depth at the position currently.

Tennessee Titans: Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans appear slated to enter the NFL Draft with big-time holes at right guard and center. General manager Mike Borgonzi will probably target mid-round options at both positions. Kansas State's Sam Hecht is an excellent athlete with sound technique. Hecht wins via smooth movement skills and well-developed hand usage (timing and placement).

Washington Commanders: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders retooled their pass rush by signing Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Charles Omenihu in free agency. They should add rookie depth behind the veterans. Texas Tech's Romello Height is undersized, but speed and effort led to a 10-sack season in 2025. Height has baseline athleticism to put on muscle mass and develop into a designated pass rusher.