Best NFL Draft Developmental Fits for Each Team
With just over two weeks until the 2026 NFL Draft, first-round mock drafts are currently arriving in fast and furious fashion. While projecting the opening 32 picks generates the most discussion, NFL teams know that nailing their mid-round selections can make or break a draft. It's been proven that the most competitive teams identify appropriate late-round value picks.
Leaning on the back-half of our top 100 big board, there are various mid-round prospects in this draft who appear capable of developing into keynote contributors and future starters. Finding the right prospect-team fits is crucial to the desired outcome.
With that in mind, we've identified the perfect mid-round prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft for all 32 teams.
2026 NFL Draft: Developmental Prospects For All 32 Teams
Arizona Cardinals: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
The Arizona Cardinals aren't going to draft a quarterback at No. 3 overall. Taking a mid-round swing on a naturally gifted quarterback like Garrett Nussmeier would be a worthwhile experiment for new head coach Mike LaFleur. Nussmeier threw 29 touchdowns as a junior before injury and coaching struggles derailed his senior campaign. There's a talented signal caller in there.
Atlanta Falcons: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
The Atlanta Falcons have Ryan Neuzil and Corey Levin at center. A long-term upgrade would improve the overall health of the position. Florida's Jake Slaughter is arguably the best center in the class. Slaughter enters the NFL Draft as a multi-year starter in the SEC, and he plays with good technique to back up that claim.
Baltimore Ravens: Logan Jones, C, Iowa
The Baltimore Ravens are another team with a questionable situation at center. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is a Ben Johnson disciple. Doyle will want an athlete at the position. Iowa's Logan Jones is built to thrive in a zone-based scheme. Jones ran an unthinkable 4.90 at the NFL Combine at 300 pounds.
Buffalo Bills: Bud Clark, S, TCU
If the Buffalo Bills don't address safety in the first round, they'll certainly add competition to the position via a mid-round selection. TCU's Bud Clark is a personal pre-draft favorite. Clark is versatile with proven ball production (15 career interceptions), possessing the high football IQ required to take on communication responsibilities in the secondary.
Carolina Panthers: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
Michigan tight end Marlin Klein is a Cologne, Germany native. Midway through his flight to America to pursue his dream of playing professional football, he realized he didn't speak any English and couldn't properly communicate with his teammates and coaches. He's developed into a legitimate prospect since. Dave Canales' offense feels like an excellent fit for his two-way skill set, and the Carolina Panthers have a hole at tight end.
Chicago Bears: Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas
The Chicago Bears may draft multiple pass rushers. Texas' Trey Moore is flying slightly under the radar. The former Longhorns standout was better at the NFL Combine than given national credit for, leaping a 38.5-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump. Moore is a 46-game starter who had 22 sacks in two seasons at UTSA (2022-23) before playing a rotational role at Texas.
Cincinnati Bengals: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame
Mike Gesicki is back with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he's obviously a temporary solution at tight end. Notre Dame's Eli Raridon took a nice step forward in 2025, producing 32 receptions for 482 yards (15.1 yards per catch). Raridon is a primary pass catcher, but plays with enough in-line blocking technique to suggest he's capable of expanding his horizons in the NFL.
Cleveland Browns: Markel Bell, OT, Miami
The Cleveland Browns are going to draft multiple offensive linemen as they continue retooling that room. They've spent a considerable amount of time throughout the pre-draft process studying Miami's Markel Bell. A former JUCO product, Bell improved in 2026, and his 6-9, 346-pound frame carries 36.5-inch arms that scream developmental upside.
Dallas Cowboys: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
Linebacker has been a multi-year sore spot for the Dallas Cowboys. With Sonny Styles unlikely to make it to No. 12 overall, finding a mid-round fit may be the way forward. Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis is a supremely athletic linebacker with sideline-to-sideline range. Louis is a rising prospect who aced the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.
Denver Broncos: Eric Gentry, LB, USC
Linebacker was one of the positions the Denver Broncos may have considered addressing with their first-round pick before they traded it for Jaylen Waddle. USC linebacker Eric Gentry made waves at the NFL Combine for measuring in with a lanky 6-foot-7, 221-pound frame with 35-inch arms. Gentry uses that length to take advantage of a massive tackle radius, having recorded 76 takedowns in 2025.
Detroit Lions: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
The Detroit Lions traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. If they're looking for a change-of-pace runner to pair with the dynamic Jahmyr Gibbs, Nebraska's Emmett Johnson would be a terrific fit. Johnson is a tough between-the-tackles runner with an early-down and goal-to-go skill set.
Green Bay Packers: Austin Barber, OT, Florida
The Green Bay Packers love a swing tackle with positional flexibility. They lost Rasheed Walker to free agency and could look for a mid-round replacement. Florida's Austin Barber possesses a ton of SEC experience (38 career starts at Florida) and scouts appreciate his two-sided versatility. He’s been working with Joe Staley to get ready for the NFL.
Houston Texans: Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky
The Houston Texans continue their annual tradition of making major offensive line changes. The interior has especially been impacted by this player acquisition cycle. Jalen Farmer is a two-year starter at guard. He's an excellent run blocker with knock-back power. That fits an offense that recently acquired David Montgomery at running back.
Indianapolis Colts: Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves toolsy and traitsy pass rushers. Western Michigan's Nadame Tucker exploded for 14.5 sacks this past season after transferring to the program from Houston. Tucker also held his own against better competition at the Senior Bowl, displaying an athletic and speedy arsenal.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for athletic interior defensive lineman. Penn State's Zane Durant landed a 92 athleticism score at the NFL Combine for running a 4.75 and leaping a 33.5-inch vertical at 290 pounds. Durant has short-area quickness that indicates he may succeed at three-technique at the next level.
Kansas City Chiefs: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
The Kansas City Chiefs retooled their cornerback room by parting with Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, and Jaylen Watson this offseason. Reinforcements will surely arrive during the 2026 NFL Draft. Duke's Chandler Rivers is a multi-year starter with a high ceiling at nickel corner. Rivers is super competitive with a high football IQ.
Las Vegas Raiders: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
The Las Vegas Raiders need more competition at cornerback. Right now, raw sophomore Darien Porter is being penciled in as a boundary starter. Stephen F. Austin's Charles Demmings is a supremely competitive and intense player. The first Lumberjacks player in Senior Bowl history, Demmings thrived in Mobile. He's also 6-1, 193, runs 4.41, and leaps a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump with 32-inch arms.
Los Angeles Chargers: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
If the Los Angeles Chargers don't draft a pass rusher early, Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas could be a consolation prize later. Thomas rushes the passer like an energizer bunny with no "off" button. Thomas is undersized, but first-step quickness, athleticism, and a relentless motor led to 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons. He should bring designated pass-rush ability to the table.
Los Angeles Rams: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
The Los Angeles Rams need a succession plan for Matthew Stafford. North Dakota State's Cole Payton is the most intriguing quarterback in this class. An inexperienced one-year starter, he's a terrific fit to sit and learn behind a future Hall of Famer like Stafford (under Sean McVay's guidance, at that). Scouts think Payton can develop into a starter after he accounted for 29 touchdowns in 2025 as a dual-threat quarterback.
Miami Dolphins: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
The Miami Dolphins are in the earliest possible stage of a multi-year rebuild. They aren't going to commit a high pick to a quarterback this year. Selecting Drew Allar with a mid-round selection to develop behind short-term solution Malik Willis would be worthwhile. Allar is a naturally gifted quarterback who has more potential to explore at the next level.
Minnesota Vikings: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
The Minnesota Vikings lost their No. 3 wide receiver Jalen Nailor to free agency. It won't be a high priority, given Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison form one of the better duos in the NFL. Third-round sophomore Tai Felton only had three receptions last year. Enter Ted Hurst, a small-school threat from Georgia State with a dynamic vertical skill set. Hurst was incredible at the NFL Combine, running a 4.42 and leaping an 11-foot-3 broad jump at 6-foot-3. He's a downfield winner.
New England Patriots: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
Mike Vrabel appreciates a red-hot motor. Michigan's Jimmy Rolder is a one-year starter who produced a team-leading 73 tackles this past season. Rolder processes at a high level, allowing him to fire downhill with intentions. The 2025 Wolverines standout defender would be a good fit as a backup on a New England Patriots defense that let reserve linebacker Jack Gibbens leave in free agency.
New Orleans Saints: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M
The New Orleans Saints have spent a considerable amount of time scouting Texas A&M defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim. Onyedim put on an athletic showcase at the Aggies' Pro Day, reportedly running a 4.92. The Saints, who haven't re-signed Cameron Jordan, are in the market for defensive linemen.
New York Giants: Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke
The New York Giants virtually have no depth at center after losing reliable backup Austin Schlottmann in free agency. Duke's Brian Parker II projects as a potential future starter, and that's notable with John Michael Schmitz entering a contract year. Parker is a technically sound blocker with a high-level understanding of blocking angles and leverage.
New York Jets: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
The New York Jets might double down at wide receiver. Depth is lacking behind Garrett Wilson. UConn's Skyler Bell would be a fun mid-round fit. Bell was a high-volume target for the Huskies, producing 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025. He ran a 4.40 at the NFL Combine, and posted a 41-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump, later running an elite three-cone (6.65) at Pro Day.
Philadelphia Eagles: Jaishawn Barham, LB/EDGE, Michigan
Philadelphia Eagles EDGE Nolan Smith is heading into a contract year. Michigan's Jaishawn Barham is an intriguing prospect with hybrid linebacker ability. Barham has drawn comparisons to Jalon Walker, who was the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick last April. Raw explosiveness led to a career-high four sacks for the Wolverines in 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
There isn't enough depth behind Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu at offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Texas A&M's Dametrious Crownover is the ideal developmental prospect at the position, given a 6-foot-7, 319-pound frame which boasts 35 ⅜” arms and 10-inch hands. Crownover's size, length, and athleticism will have NFL offensive line coaches thinking they can potentially mold him into a starter.
San Francisco 49ers: Jager Burton, IOL, Kentucky
Left guard was a weakness for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. Last season's primary starter was Spencer Burford, who underwhelmed before leaving in free agency. Kentucky's Jager Burton has legitimate center-guard flexibility. Kyle Shanahan craves athletes up front, and Burton earned a 96 athleticism score at the NFL Combine, running a 4.94 at 312 pounds.
Seattle Seahawks: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
Some believe the Seattle Seahawks may draft a running back at No. 32 overall, but John Schneider is likely to target a premium position prospect at EDGE or cornerback in the first round. Running back is definitely a need after the departure of Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker though. The Seahawks have spent considerable time with Washington's Jonah Coleman, who was in the building for a pre-draft visit.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
Kansas State safety VJ Payne is a durable 42-game starter with size (6-3, 206) and athleticism (4.40, 35-inch vertical, 10-foot-7 broad jump). Payne has the versatility required to play every safety role for a defensive backfield. That skill set appeases Todd Bowles, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not have enough depth at the position currently.
Tennessee Titans: Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
The Tennessee Titans appear slated to enter the NFL Draft with big-time holes at right guard and center. General manager Mike Borgonzi will probably target mid-round options at both positions. Kansas State's Sam Hecht is an excellent athlete with sound technique. Hecht wins via smooth movement skills and well-developed hand usage (timing and placement).
Washington Commanders: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
The Washington Commanders retooled their pass rush by signing Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Charles Omenihu in free agency. They should add rookie depth behind the veterans. Texas Tech's Romello Height is undersized, but speed and effort led to a 10-sack season in 2025. Height has baseline athleticism to put on muscle mass and develop into a designated pass rusher.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL