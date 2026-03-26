Best NFL Draft Fits for David Bailey Before Texas Tech's Pro Day

Texas Tech University will hold its annual Pro Day on Wednesday. The Red Raiders have various prospects who will be selected throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. The main attraction is undoubtedly EDGE David Bailey.

Our No. 9 overall prospect, Bailey is an explosive pass rusher who registered 14.5 sacks this past season. At the NFL Combine, Bailey ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any pure EDGE prospect at 4.50 seconds. The Irvine, California native also leaped a 35-inch vertical. It's currently unclear if he'll participate at pro day after posting those numbers at the combine, but his mere physical presence will draw a crowd.

With the Pro Day showcase looming, we've identified Bailey's' most sensible fits in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Top 3 Fits for Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey

New York Jets

The New York Jets were an atrocity on defense throughout 2025. They finished second-last in sacks (31) and made NFL history by failing to record a single interception. Head coach Aaron Glenn is taking over defensive play-calling duties and Brian Duker is the new coordinator.

The Jets need more pass-rushing threats. They traded Quinnen Williams midseason, and dealt Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason. They signed Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare to pair with Will McDonald IV at EDGE, but more is needed. The Jets will probably decide between Bailey and Arvell Reese at No. 2 overall.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are in a peculiar spot at No. 3 overall. There isn't a quarterback worth taking (it's too early for Ty Simpson) despite them desperately needing a franchise signal-caller. They've invested heavily in the defensive line in recent offseasons, signing Josh Sweat and drafting Darius Robinson and Walter Nolen III with consecutive first-round picks.

Despite that, Reese or Bailey will clearly be the best prospect available at a premium position, and the Cardinals are still rebuilding. The defensive line isn't talented enough to justify picking a worse player elsewhere. Alternatively, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles could garner consideration.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hired Robert Saleh to be their head coach. He has consistently employed a wide-nine speed rusher in his defense. Bailey would fit that role like a glove, with his first-step explosiveness. After Saleh's Jets drafted Johnson II, they drafted McDonald to be the wide-9 a year later. Pairing Bailey with Johnson II (who the Titans traded for) would follow a similar thought process.

The Titans could consider multiple options at No. 4 overall. A pass rusher like Reese, Bailey, or Rueben Bain Jr. is firmly on the table. Running back Jeremiyah Love has garnered serious buzz, as pairing him with Cam Ward may be tempting for GM Mike Borgonzi despite the positional value question.