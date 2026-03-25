Best NFL Draft Fits for Sonny Styles Before Ohio State's Pro Day

Ohio State University will hold its annual Pro Day on Wednesday. The Buckeyes have a slew of prospects who will be selected in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft. One of the focal points of the upcoming showcase will be linebacker Sonny Styles.

Our No. 4 overall prospect, Styles was a showstopper at the NFL Combine. Displaying elite athleticism, the rare athlete ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and leaped historic marks with a 43.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. It's currently unclear if Styles will actively participate at pro day after posting those testing numbers at the combine, but his mere physical presence would draw a crowd nonetheless.

With the Pro Day showcase looming, we've identified Styles' most sensible fits in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Top 3 Fits for Ohio State LB Sonny Styles

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hired Robert Saleh to be their new head coach. The defensive-minded Saleh got his big coaching start as a linebacker position coach. Since then, he's helped develop some of the best players at the position in the entire NFL, including Fred Warner.

Despite spending roughly $300 million in free agency, the Titans did not make any notable moves at linebacker. They were initially linked to signing a big-time player at the position like Devin Lloyd or Tremaine Edmunds, but they ultimately decided to pass on those opportunities. It could be a telltale sign that the Titans are going to let Saleh hand-pick a linebacker like Styles during the NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were an atrocity on defense last season considering that is head coach Dan Quinn's specialty. They've signed Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson to boost the pass rush. Drafting a linebacker like Styles may complete the offseason makeover.

The Commanders also signed linebacker Leo Chenal to a three-year, $24.7 million contract in free agency, but that is the definition of a stopgap deal. Opposite starter Frankie Luvu is an aging asset on an expiring deal. Elsewhere, they have not re-signed linebacker Bobby Wagner, who led them in tackles (162). The Commanders will probably be content taking whoever falls to them at No. 7 overall between Styles, Jeremiyah Love, or Caleb Downs.

New York Giants

The New York Giants essentially swapped Bobby Okereke for Tremaine Edmunds at linebacker this offseason. They released Okereke from his contract and signed Edmunds to a $36 million (three years) deal. The other projected starter is Micah McFadden.

That projects as a league-average (at best) linebacker duo. New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is a former Baltimore Ravens coaching disciple, where he witnessed and helped contribute to some high-level linebacker play. The Giants can take their No. 5 overall selection in multiple directions, but Styles' name should be shortlisted.