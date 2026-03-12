David Bailey Has Pushed Keldric Faulk Down NFL Draft EDGE Rankings
The 2026 NFL Draft features a deep class of EDGE ranking prospects. The top options require unique evaluations. There's Ohio State's Arvell Reese, whose natural position is off-ball linebacker. Then there's Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., whose historically short arm length has generated concern. Then there's David Bailey and Keldric Faulk, two of the edges competing for spots in the top 10 of the draft.
Bailey is the top-ranking EDGE prospect who doesn't come with positional or physical deficiency concerns. He's a pure pass rusher who registered an FBS-best 14.5 sacks this past season (tied with Western Michigan's Nadame Tucker). Some analysts believe Bailey has a stiff lower half, but it's nothing like the questions Bain, Reese, and Faulk are facing throughout the pre-draft process.
Bailey was outstanding at the NFL Combine. The former Texas Tech standout ran the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds, the fastest result of any pure pass rusher. Only Reese, the edge-linebacker hybrid, was faster at 4.46 seconds.
Bailey also leaped a 35-inch vertical and 10-foot-9 broad jump, outstanding results at his positional profile. Bailey checked boxes for NFL scouts, both from an athleticism and size standpoint. His Combine performance created more distance between himself and Faulk.
David Bailey Pushes Keldric Faulk Further Down NFL Draft Boards
The No. 18 overall prospect in our current top 100 rankings, Faulk entered the pre-draft process with questions. The lanky Auburn defender disappointed statistically in 2025. He recorded a career-low 29 tackles this past season and had just two sacks, an unjustifiable number when weighed against his natural tools and traits.
Scouts appreciate Faulk's size and length. The Highland Home, Alabama native measured in at 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds at the NFL Combine with 34 ⅜” arms and near 10-inch hands. Faulk is a high-floor prospect who is an excellent run defender. His pass-rushing plan and production requires serious improvement to justify a future top-15 selection.
Faulk skipped the majority of drills at the NFL Combine. He leaped a 35-inch vertical and 9-foot-9 broad jump. They were magnificent results, whether weighed against defensive tackles or defensive ends, which is notable given Faulk's inside-outside versatility.
It would have been beneficial to see Faulk run a 40-yard dash or compete in additional workout drills. During on-field positional work, Faulk looked stiff when changing direction. It's among his concerns when discussing his pass-rushing profile.
Faulk was once viewed as a potential top-five pick. It's now impossible to envision any NFL team drafting him before Bailey, who has done a far better job showcasing himself throughout the pre-draft process. Expect Bailey to come off the NFL Draft board considerably earlier than Faulk does.