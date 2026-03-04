How NFL Draft Prospects Were Impacted by Franchise Tags
NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to apply a franchise tag to one of their players on an expiring contract set to become a free agent on March 11. Unsurprisingly, the hard deadline kickstarted a flurry of activity around the league. What occurred (and didn't occur) will have a profound impact on the 2026 NFL Draft.
The pool of pending free agents got thinner. Some general managers may choose to alternatively address roster needs via the draft. We've analyzed the fallout of every franchise tag decision and how the 2026 NFL Draft was impacted.
NFL Franchise Tag Activity Has Big Impact on 2026 NFL Draft
Jets place franchise tag on RB Breece Hall
The New York Jets placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on running back Breece Hall, guaranteeing him a salary of nearly $14.3 million if an extension isn't reached by July 15. Hall was one of the premier ball-carriers slated for free agency. The Jets' decision to retain him via the tag will force his potential suitors to consider other options.
The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans were largely considered as two potential teams to pursue Hall in free agency. They hold the No. 3 and 4 overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft respectively. Could one of those selections emerge as the landing spot for Notre Dame blue-chip running back Jeremiyah Love now that Hall won't be available in free agency?
Colts place transition tag on QB Daniel Jones
The Indianapolis Colts placed the transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones. That means Jones will be permitted to negotiate a contract with another organization, but the Colts would reserve the opportunity to match any offer sheet signed elsewhere (but they wouldn't be entitled to any draft-pick compensation if they decline). Coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, he likely remains with Indianapolis.
Retaining Jones likely takes the Colts out of the conversation for a second-round quarterback prospect like Ty Simpson or Garrett Nussmeier. If a QB-needy team like the Jets or Cardinals was considering making a run at Jones, they may feel more inclined to reach for a quarterback in the first round. The Jets could consider drafting Simpson at No. 16 overall, or the Cardinals could pair multiple mid-round picks to move back into the first for a quarterback.
Cowboys place franchise tag on WR George Pickens
The Dallas Cowboys placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens. The ongoing sentiment is that this saga is just beginning. Many around the league believe the Cowboys could trade Pickens despite tagging him, with his near-$27.3 million price tag being extremely problematic for a Cowboys roster currently scheduled to be significantly over the league's cap.
Pickens' impact on the 2026 NFL Draft depends on the conclusion. His departure would create a hole at wide receiver for the Cowboys opposite Ceedee Lamb. If a team manages to acquire Pickens via trade, it would certainly lessen their need to draft a receiver early, possibly creating opportunities for others.
Falcons franchise tag TE Kyle Pitts
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was the first player to receive a franchise tag this year. He's coming off a career-best best season in 2025, having produced 88 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns. The Falcons possess limited resources in free agency and the NFL Draft, and really couldn't afford to replace Pitts this offseason.
Pitts would have had several suitors in free agency. Could one of those teams consider drafting Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the first round instead, following his breathtaking performance at the NFL Combine? It's worth noting free agency may be robust with options like David Njoku, Cade Otton, and Isaiah Likely. Sadiq is a top-tier prospect who offers teams a cheaper alternative.
Bengals DO NOT tag EDGE Trey Hendrickson
Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson is by far the most well-known player who wasn't tagged. Among all pending free agents at every position, Hendrickson carries the largest market value, according to Spotrac. The Bengals star was injured for large portions of 2025, but accumulated 35 sacks across 2023-24, and playoff-contending teams with pass-rushing needs will make aggressive offers.
The Bengals' pending decision to part with Hendrickson puts them firmly in the mix for a pass rusher at No. 10 overall. Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. should all garner consideration as potential Hendrickson replacements if available. An interior defender like Peter Woods would be a healthy alternative to strengthen the pass rush.