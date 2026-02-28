5 Tight Ends Who Won the NFL Combine
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is one of the best athletes in the 2026 NFL Draft. Alongside the defensive backs, we witnessed tight ends perform during Friday's NFL Combine. It was an exciting follow-up to what Sonny Styles and the linebackers did the evening prior.
The 2026 NFL Draft features an exciting class of tight end prospects, one of the more athletic groups we've seen at the position in recent years. Their athletic abilities were fully displayed at the NFL Combine, rivaling what the EDGE rushers and defensive linemen produced on Thursday. We've identified the big-time NFL Combine winners at tight end.
2026 NFL Combine Winners: Tight Ends
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Everyone in the NFL scouting community knew Sadiq was going to post outlandish testing numbers and that's precisely what he delivered. Sadiq leaped an 11-foot-1 broad jump and a 43.5 inch vertical. The vertical result momentarily tied an NFL Combine record for tight ends, but it was shattered mere moments later (more on that below). Unsurprisingly, the Ducks standout also ran a 4.40, the fastest result among participating tight ends.
Sadiq is a top-15 overall prospect in the class. Tight ends are sometimes devalued in the NFL Draft, but teams thinking about passing should remember the impact Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland had on their respective offenses last season. Sadiq is an elite athlete with pass-catching and in-line blocking versatility.
Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
Eli Stowers leaped a historic 45.5 inch vertical, setting a new modern-day NFL Combine record for tight ends. Stowers also leaped the chart-topping broad jump (11-foot-3). The Denton, Texas native ran the second-fastest 40 at 4.51. It's clear he and Sadiq are a level above their positional competitors from an athletic perspective.
Stowers creates mismatch opportunities as a receiving tight end. Stowers produced 62 receptions for 769 yards and four touchdowns this past season at Vanderbilt. The athletic profile is confirmable on tape.
Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
Stanford tight end Sam Roush is a massive prospect at 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds with 10-inch hands. Roush ran a 4.70, an outstanding result when weighed against his size profile. The Stanford performer also leaped the third-best vertical at 38.5 inches and the fourth-best broad (10-foot-6).
Roush has a well-developed skill set as a blocker due to playing in Stanford's run-heavy offense. Roush registered a career-best 49 receptions for 545 yards and two touchdowns in 2025 despite dealing with poor quarterback play. He deserves appreciation for his combine performance.
John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming
We've labeled John Michael Gyllenborg as the most underrated tight end in the class. Gyllenborg has a super intriguing skill set when flexed out as a pass-catching weapon. The Mountain West Conference standout impressed at the Senior Bowl, and his 10-foot-8 broad jump at the NFL Combine placed third-best among tight ends.
Gyllenborg's 1.60 ten-yard split was the fourth-best result (tied with Eli Raridon) as he ran a respectable 4.60. Gyllenborg will require an acclimation period, and he must get more comfortable blocking and playing in-line. With patience, he may develop into a legitimate NFL weapon.
Jack Endries, TE, Texas
Texas tight end Jack Endries placed sixth in the vertical (46 inches), top-10 in the broad (9-foot-11), and tied for eighth in the 40 (4.62). Those are fairly consistent results across the board. Endries should be pleased with his overall NFL Combine performance.
Endries is a three-year college starter who played alongside Fernando Mendoza at Cal in 2024, where he recorded 56 receptions for 623 yards as Mendoza's go-to target. Endries scored seven career touchdowns with an underrated nose for the end zone. He's incredibly competitive with good build-up speed as a route runner.