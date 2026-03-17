How NFL Free Agency Changed Jeremiyah Love's Draft Prospects
One of the biggest talking points surrounding the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft is where Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is going to land. Arguably the best overall prospect in the draft, the conversation about Love is a double-edged sword. He's an elite blue-chip player, but he also plays a non-premium position, leading to serious debate over the possibilities.
The first wave of NFL free agency is officially complete. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been collectively committed by all 32 franchises in pursuit of improvement. The running back market has been incredibly active, undeniably having an impact on Love's NFL Draft prospects.
Love is a surefire top 10 selection. A number of franchises slated to pick in that range have potentially tipped their hand regarding their interest in the elite ball carrier. We've analyzed Love's 2026 NFL Draft fits following free agency's first wave.
2026 NFL Draft: Jeremiyah Love's Top Landing Spots After Free Agency
Arizona Cardinals
Before free agency began, the Arizona Cardinals were strongly being linked to selecting Love at No. 3 overall. That no longer feels within the realm of possibility. The Cardinals restructured the contract of veteran running back James Conner, finding a way to keep the potential cap casualty on their roster for 2026.
If reworking Conner's contract was Arizona's lone activity at running back, selecting Love as his successor may have still felt within reason. It wasn't. The Cardinals also signed Tyler Allgeier to a two-year contract worth $12.25 million. A 1,000-yard rusher as a rookie, Allgeier figures to be a big part of Mike LaFleur's offense in 2026. Elsewhere, the Cardinals still have 2024 third-round pick Trey Benson on the roster, and depth back Bam Knight was re-signed. This is an incredibly crowded room.
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are beginning to emerge as the most realistic landing spot at No. 4 overall. General manager Mike Borgonzi entered free agency with a debatable need to upgrade at running back. Despite acquiring more than 12 players during an active free agency period, Borgonzi has not acquired a single running back.
Veteran starter Tony Pollard a potential cap casualty. Pollard is still on the roster, but there's no urgency to rush a decision, because he doesn't have any guaranteed salary for 2026. Releasing him now would tip Tennessee's hand at No. 4, leaving them susceptible to potential trade-up targets. The Titans also need an EDGE rusher, and could choose who's left on the board between David Bailey, Rueben Bain Jr. and Arvell Reese. Borgonzi has options, but pairing Love with Cam Ward has to be tempting.
New York Giants
If anyone is going to leapfrog the Titans for Love, it feels like the New York Giants, who are slated to pick one overall later at No. 5. New head coach John Harbaugh possesses strong say in personnel decisions and he's inheriting current starter Cam Skattebo from GM Joe Schoen. Skattebo is coming off a season-ending injury, and his reckless running style indicates he's a better fit as a change-of-pace rotational guy than he is true bellcow.
The Giants also possess Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the roster. Singletary is a potential casualty with cap savings if released, and Tracy isn't talented enough to prevent the Giants from drafting a blue-chipper like Love. Both the New York Jets (No. 2) and Cardinals (No. 3) would probably love to trade down given the early nature of their roster rebuilds, so the Giants should have options if they're willing to pay the trade-up premium.
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints were among the top pre-free agency fits for Love. Mickey Loomis approached the open market like he knew Love won't still be available at No. 8 overall. The Saints signed free-agent running back Travis Etienne Jr. to a four-year contract worth $48 million. Franchise legend Alvin Kamara is also on the roster, but Etienne's arrival indicates Kamara may be sent elsewhere this offseason.
Etienne's average annual salary of $12 million was the third-biggest contract given out to a running back in free agency. The Saints have been active offensively, also signing guard David Edwards. There's an indication they'll go defense-heavy in the NFL Draft.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are similar to the Saints. They were being connected to Love prior to the NFL Combine and free agency. They admitted defeat on their chances to draft Love by signing Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III to a multi-year contract worth $14.3 million per year.
The Chiefs will likely target an EDGE rusher or cornerback at No. 9 overall. They didn't generate enough pressure last season and would love to nab a falling Bailey, Reese, or Bain. At cornerback, they traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, and also lost opposite starter Jaylen Watson to the Rams in free agency. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has proven capable of developing mid-and-late-round cornerbacks, but they need to get some talent in the room.