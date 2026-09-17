How Week 1 Already Changed the NFL Draft Big Board: New-Look Top 10

The landscape of the 2027 NFL Draft is already changing. We're through Week 2 of the college football season, and Week 1 of the NFL campaign has also concluded. Top prospects and No. 1 overall selection contenders are slowly beginning to emerge.

Additional information is revealed on a week-to-week basis. Our way-too-early predictions for the 2027 NFL Draft order was released prior to Week 1 kickoff.

Following our latest first-round mock draft, we're releasing a new top-10 big board. Each prospect has a list of potential targets attached. Eventual team-prospect fits will become more obvious with each passing week.

How Week 1 Already Changed the 2027 NFL Draft Big Board: New Top 10

10. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson II entered the season with high expectations and he's met them so far. The lengthy Bulldogs standout has allowed just four receptions for 37 yards through two games. Robinson notched four interceptions in 2025, and already has two passes defensed this season. He'll probably be this class' CB2 behind Leonard Moore. potential targets: Giants, Commanders, Panthers, Jets, Steelers

9. Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker has been downright dominant through two games. The Hoosiers haven't played a serious opponent yet, but there's no denying the staggering numbers. Becker has five touchdowns on seven receptions. His vertical skill set leads to explosive plays. If this production keeps up, he'll possess a legitimate opportunity to be a top-10 selection in April. potential targets: Raiders, Commanders

8. Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Texas-Ohio State was a statement-game opportunity for all participating prospects. Longhorns EDGE Colin Simmons took complete advantage. Simmons registered three pressures and a sack. He's already up to six pressures on the season. The Dallas native is a mature three-down defender who sets hard edges and stops the run on early downs. He continues trending towards being a top-10 prospect. potential targets: Titans, Saints, Vikings

7. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman made a critical error during the first half of the Ohio State game. He dove for a football that ended up bouncing at the catch point right into the waiting hands of a Buckeyes defender. It was a freak occurrence. Coleman responded to register four receptions for 49 receiving yards in the Longhorns' come-from-behind victory. He's a big-bodied throwback receiver with freakish ability. potential targets: Commanders, Raiders

6. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore lost some support in NFL circles following his shockingly lackluster Week 2 performance versus Oklahoma State. Moore completed under 50 percent of his passes, finishing 14-of-29 in the most shocking result of the weekend. He's still a very good quarterback prospect, but scouts want to see a bounce-back showing against USC in Week 4. potential targets: Jets, Browns, Cardinals, Dolphins

5. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby was excellent in the showcase versus Ohio State. The mammoth lineman was credited with allowing just one pressure against a good Buckeyes front. Goosby is a long and strong blocker with terrific play strength in his hands. He consistently generates lanes in the run game. He's the overwhelming favorite to finish the season as the top-ranked tackle prospect. potential targets: Titans, Falcons, Raiders

4. Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart has missed the opening contests versus Kent State and Towson with a back injury. The Gamecocks would love to get him back for Mississippi State this weekend. Stewart remains the fourth overall prospect on our big board due to his explosive athleticism. He routinely uses first-step quickness to stress opposing offensive tackles as a pass rusher. potential targets: Titans, Saints, Panthers, Raiders

3. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Arch Manning's historic comeback over Ohio State on Saturday created some separation for himself as QB1 in this class. The Longhorns quarterback didn't allow the multi-score deficit to rattle his cage, not to mention the sloppy mistakes made by his teammates on offense. Manning especially settled down during the second half. He continues to be a dual-threat quarterback who appears to make progress weekly. He remains the hands-on favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2027 NFL Draft. potential targets: Browns, Dolphins, Cardinals

2. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Leonard Moore has been as advertised throughout two weeks. The shutdown cornerback has allowed two receptions on five targets for 16 yards. He almost intercepted his first target and returned it for a pick-six touchdown. Opposing quarterbacks know better than to test Moore in coverage. His biggest test won't arrive until Week 10 when the Fighting Irish play the Malachi Toney and the Miami Hurricanes. potential targets: Panthers, Titans, Jets

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith was unstoppable throughout the first half against Texas. The dominant wideout finished with eight catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes blew a multi-score lead in the second half, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith didn't do enough to keep his star receiver involved. Quarterbacks always win draft-room debates, but Smith continues to look capable of being the first wideout to go No. 1 overall since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. potential targets: Dolphins, Titans