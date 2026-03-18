NFL Free Agency Creates Late-Round Draft Value for Packers
The Green Bay Packers have lost various contributors and starters during NFL free agency. The Packers parted with 10-plus players during the early acquisition period, including several trades and salary cap casualties. All of the turnover has created a need for general manager Brian Gutekunst to nail the latter rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Two of the Packers' biggest departures played more than 80 percent of snaps on their respective side of the ball last season. Left tackle Rasheed Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers after a 94% workload in 2025. Linebacker Quay Walker (80.4%) joined the Las Vegas Raiders.
Romeo Doubs, Rashan Gary, Elgton Jenkins, and Colby Wooden are among the other notable departures. Gutekunst is currently equipped with five selections on Day Three of the 2026 NFL Draft. We've identified which positions the Packers need to replenish by making smart decisions during the back-half of the draft.
Green Bay Packers Have To Make Smart Decisions On Day Three Of 2026 NFL Draft
Offensive Line
Walker signed a one-year contract with the Panthers. Jordan Morgan, who played most of his snaps at right guard in 2025, takes over as the starting blindside protector. Releasing Jenkins made sense due to his bloated cap charge, age, and injury history, but the Packers will miss his five-position versatility. He also played more reps at center last year than new permanent starter Sean Rhyan did.
The Packers have little-to-no offensive line depth, and they're taking chances with Morgan, Rhyan, and Anthony Belton in the starting lineup. Replenishing this room with high-upside developmental options and possible future starters is of the utmost importance for Gutekunst. The Packers will probably draft multiple offensive linemen.
Potential targets: Blake Miller (Clemson, OT), Sam Hecht (Kansas State, IOL), Max Iheanachor (Arizona State, OT), Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon, IOL), Jalen Farmer (Kentucky, IOL), Austin Barber (Florida, OT), Trey Zuhn III (Texas A&M, IOL), Caleb Tiernan (Northwestern, OT).
Defensive Tackle
The Packers traded defensive Colby Wooden to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for linebacker Zaire Franklin. They essentially swapped one hole for another. Wooden's departure leaves a big gap behind, but Franklin will replace Walker at linebacker in the starting lineup.
We mocked Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller to the Packers in our latest 2026 NFL mock draft. Wooden's run-stopping prowess will be missed. Meanwhile, signing veteran Javon Hargrave was a questionable move possibly made out of panic. Finding playmakers next to Devonte Wyatt is necessary.
Potential targets: Christen Miller (Georgia, DT), Lee Hunter (Texas Tech, DT), Gracen Halton (Oklahoma, DT), Rayshaun Benny (Michigan, DT), Chris McClellan (Missouri, DT), Bryson Eason (Tennessee, DT).
Cornerback
Cornerback was a consistent weakness for the Packers last season. Their midseason gamble for Trevon Diggs did not work and he won't return to Titletown in 2026. The Packers also released Nate Hobbs, who flopped in 2025 after signing a huge contract.
Signing Benjamin St. Juste was a shrewd move, but the Packers need more at cornerback. Instant contributors would be a much-welcomed addition to this defensive backfield. Expect Gutekunst to draft cornerbacks.
Potential targets: Tacario Davis (Washington, CB), Chris Johnson (San Diego State, CB), Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin, CB), Julian Neal (Arkansas, CB), Devin Moore (Florida, CB).