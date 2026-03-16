Ranking Packers’ Blizzard of Offseason Moves So Far, From Best to Worst

Green Bay has been buried under more than 2 feet of snow in an epic March storm. With wicked winds, it’s one of the biggest blizzards ever in the city known for its frozen tundra.

The Packers have made a blizzard of offseason moves this offseason in hopes of improving a team that has qualified for the playoffs three consecutive seasons.

Focusing on the big transactions, here’s how we have them ranked, from best to worst.

No. 1. (Best) – Traded: DE Rashan Gary

The Packers were widely expected to dump Rashan Gary after his second-half-of-the-season disappearance. Last season, Gary collected $16.45 million in base salary, roster bonus and workout bonus. That’s $967,647 per game. That means Gary pocketed $8.71 million during the final nine games in which he had zero sacks or tackles for losses.

The Cowboys not only traded for Gary but gave the Packers a fourth-round pick for the courtesy.

General manager Brian Gutekunst’s fourth-round picks include Romeo Doubs, Zach Tom, Colby Wooden and Evan Williams. He really hasn’t missed in the round.

That makes the trade the slam-dunk winner of the best move of the offseason.

No. 2 – Signed: WR Skyy Moore

The Packers let Romeo Doubs go in free agency and replaced him on the roster with Skyy Moore. Moore, who agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million (and up to $4.5 million) might not help the offense much but he sure as heck can help the special teams.

As we’ve said on more than one occasion, Moore was one of three returners who finished in the top 10 in punt- and kickoff-return average in 2025.

Doubs and the rest of Green Bay’s returners fielded 36 punts (26 returns, 10 fair catches) and gained 146 yards. That’s 4.055 yards per opportunity. Moore turned 32 opportunities (25 returns, seven fair catches) into 291 yards, or 9.09 yards per opportunity. He had 12 punt returns of 10-plus yards, meaning he provided a first down’s worth of field position a dozen times.

On kickoffs, the 49ers finished second in the NFL in average starting field position while Green Bay was 21st.

This quote from 49ers general manager John Lynch is crucial: “Everyone blocks a little harder when they have a guy back there who they think could go on any given return.”

Moore will give the rest of the unit reason to block.

No. 3 – Signed: CB Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) makes a catch against Chargers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Packers released Nate Hobbs, who signed a four-year, $48 million contract last offseason, and signed Benjamin St-Juste to a two-year, $10 million contract.

Beyond the money, there’s a lot more to like about St-Juste than Hobbs. He’s 6-foot-3, so will provide a different look in the secondary. He’s an excellent tackler, which is a highly underrated trait at the position.

In coverage, he’s had his high-end moments. Sports Info Solutions credited him with a whopping 20 passes defensed in 2023, when he played in 17 games with 16 starts, and charged him with a 46.9 percent catch rate in 2025, though he started only two of 16 appearances.

Now, it’ll be up to St-Juste to put it all together to earn a starting job.

No. 4 – Re-Signed: Sean Rhyan

The Packers are making a huge bet on Sean Rhyan. After starting seven games in the regular season at center, he’s No. 7 among centers in annual pay with his three-year, $33 million working out to $11 million per season.

In reality, it’s a one-year-and-reassess deal. He is owed a $6.65 million roster bonus on the third day of the league-year. The Packers can say, “Thanks, but no thanks,” and save $5.33 million against the cap. On the other hand, if they like Rhyan, they can turn that roster bonus into signing bonus and create some cap space.

The big key is the Packers have at least a competent center, meaning they won’t have to prioritize it in the draft.

No. 5 – Released: Elgton Jenkins

There aren’t enough good offensive linemen to go around. That’s why the Eagles got a sixth-round pick from the Packers in last year’s trade for Darian Kinnard, who to that point in his career had played in three games in three seasons.

Former Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) provides pass protection against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moving on from Jenkins made sense due to his cap charge and age. Having to flat-out release a two-time Pro Bowl lineman, though, is tough. Contrary to popular opinion and revisionist history, Jenkins wasn’t bad in nine games at center. There were some growing pains, to be sure, but the same was true for Sean Rhyan.

Without Jenkins and Rasheed Walker, who left in free agency, the Packers have almost no proven depth.

No. 6 – Trade: Zaire Franklin for Colby Wooden

Let’s get this out of the way: Trading for Zaire Franklin made sense. With no desire to re-sign Quay Walker at $13.5 million per season, the Packers needed to add a linebacker.

Franklin over the last four seasons leads the NFL in tackles; Walker is 17th. During that span, he has a combined 12 interceptions and forced fumbles. Walker has four. This is a plug-and-play trade, with a proven middle linebacker to run the show and let Edgerrin Cooper do his thing.

The price was steep. Not that Colby Wooden was an immovable rock of a defensive tackle, but he’s the best the Packers had. And now he’s gone. So, the trade filled one hole by creating another.

No. 7 (Worst) – Signed: DT Javon Hargrave

This is the worst roster move but not necessarily a bad move from an offseason filled with solid individual transactions that might not mean a better roster . And, really, it has nothing to do with Javon Hargrave.

The Packers needed to improve the defensive line even before trading Colby Wooden. The Packers followed the trade by signing Hargrave about an hour after his release from the Vikings. He’s a proven pass rusher who will serve as a bridge between new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and the locker room. If he can have a turn-back-the-clock season, he should help generate more sacks and perhaps more takeaways.

However, the Packers failed to replace the run-stopping toughness that Wooden brought to the roster. Wooden had six tackles for losses against the run in 2025. Hargrave has five TFLs against the run over the last five seasons.