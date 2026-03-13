NFL Draft On SI

Quarterback NFL Draft Rankings Undergo Huge Shakeup

Who are the best quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Justin Melo

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
There's no debate over who the top-ranking quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft is. The Las Vegas Raiders have been planning to select Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall for various months. Beyond Mendoza, we may not even get a second quarterback in the opening round.

Alabama's Ty Simpson is the overwhelming favorite to be the second quarterback drafted. The New York Jets with 16th pick, or the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21, are the two teams to monitor. If they bypass Simpson with those selections, the Jets (who own Nos. 33 and 44), or Arizona Cardinals (Nos. 34 and 64) would be candidates to trade back into the first round.

Who may be the third quarterback drafted has undergone a serious shake-up since the NFL Combine. The early favorite was LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, but a number of contenders emerged from Indianapolis. Quarterback rankings have experienced a potential makeover in recent weeks.

2026 NFL Draft: Quarterback Rankings Shifted At NFL Combine

North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton has legitimate admirers in scouting circles. He's a one-year starter who scouts view as having untapped potential. Payton completed 72 percent of his passes in 2025 while throwing for 2,719 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. A dual-threat playmaker, he also rushed for 777 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Payton displayed elite athleticism at the NFL Combine. The Omaha, Nebraska native ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds and he also leaped a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. Scouts appreciate Payton's 6-3, 232-pound frame. His mechanics are a work in progress, unsurprisingly given his lack of experience, but teams believe he could develop into a starter if placed in the right environment.

If you were a Nussmeier truther, nothing he did at the NFL Combine changed your mind. Nussmeier arguably put forth the best quarterback performance during on-field throwing drills. He started poorly, but eventually settled nicely, displaying accuracy, timing, good footwork, and polished mechanics.

Nussmeier's senior campaign was extremely disappointing, but scouts remember the junior who threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. Payton may be more of a long-term play. If any mid-round quarterback can develop into an instant contributor, it's Nussmeier.

Penn State's Drew Allar is the wild card of the quarterback class. Scouts can't quit big-armed quarterbacks with natural arm talent and Allar possesses that in spades. His overall make-up is designed to excel at the NFL Combine. The raw Nittany Lions passer was consistent on deep balls, hitting receivers in stride with ease.

Allar is incredibly raw and his mechanics and instincts become erratic when under pressure. All of the natural ability is present. If an NFL quarterbacks coach can refine his approach, a high-quality starter may arise. Don't be surprised if a team drafts Allar earlier than you're expecting.

Those should be the first five quarterbacks drafted. Cade Klubnik and Carson Beck also enjoyed impressive throwing sessions during the NFL Combine, but it would be surprising if they broke into the top five. Both Klubnik and Beck should get drafted, as they're capable of carving out nice careers as backups.

There are no mysteries at the top of the quarterback class. The mid-round options are highly debatable, however, and scouting circles rank quarterbacks three-through-five differently, depending on who you ask. That could lead to surprising results on draft weekend.

